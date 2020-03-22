5 Questions with Matthew Welsh

For the last five seasons goaltender Matthew Welsh has been a fixture in the Charlottetown Islanders crease.

He’s made 224 career appearances, won 125 regular season games, and set countless club records since being a second round choice back in the 2015 QMJHL Entry Draft.

Perhaps most impressively, the Halifax native is now the QMJHL’s all-time record holder for most minutes played finishing the shortened 2019-20 campaign at 13,080:20.

That’s a lot of time on ice to reflect upon, especially as the balance of the season remains uncertain, however the 20-year-old recently took time at home to share his thoughts with the Canadian Hockey League:

How are you coping with the isolation and keeping active at home?

Right now during the isolation period I’m just trying to do my part and practice social distancing, at the same time hoping playoffs are going to come back. So I’m doing my best to do my at-home workouts and stay in shape and be ready for playoffs.

Can you put your career into words as you reflect on five full seasons with the Islanders?

My five years here in Charlottetown have truly been a blessing. I’m really just grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way and for all of the opportunity I have gotten here in Charlottetown.

How special is it to have set a QMJHL record for most minutes played?

Setting the QMJHL record for most minutes played was truly an honour. It was a special night with my teammates, family, and friends, and something I’ll never forget.

Is there any one game that stands out as being most memorable?

Looking back on my junior career the one game that sticks out to me the most would have to be Game 6 in the 2018 Playoffs against Blainville in the third round. We were playing at home and we forced a Game 7 that night in overtime with a comeback win. That was a pretty special game for our franchise and our fan base and something that we all look back to and remember.

Is there anyone you would like to thank as you reflect on your career?

It’s hard to pick just one person in particular and who to thank for my junior career, but I guess looking back I’d just like to give a shout out to all my teammates from the past. I’m so grateful to have so many awesome teammates over the years and made friendships that will last a lifetime.

