42 CHL players invited to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Selection Camp

CALGARY, Alta. – With less than two months until the puck drops for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada has announced a its roster including 42 CHL players who have earned an invitation to Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp, set for Nov. 16-Dec. 13 in Red Deer, Alta.

The roster selection was led by Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada, with assistance from Ben Shutron, manager of national teams for Hockey Canada, and Alan Millar (Moose Jaw Warriors), the U20 lead for the Program of Excellence management group. Head coach Andre Tourigny (Ottawa 67’s) and assistant coaches Michael Dyck (Vancouver Giants) and Mitch Love (Saskatoon Blades) provided input, along with coaches and general managers across the Canadian Hockey League.

The players will compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, Dec. 25-Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alta.

Among the players are six returnees who won gold at the 2020 World Juniors – Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves), Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants), Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters), Connor McMichael (London Knights) and Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens).

Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp will be held at the home of the Red Deer Rebels. To ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community at large, Hockey Canada will be closely following enhanced measures around testing and team protocols.

The selection camp will include practices and three intrasquad games, as well as six games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 13 before the team enters the bubble in Edmonton in preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The camp will take place in a cohort bubble and will be closed to the public and media. Details about media availability throughout selection camp will be announced at a later date.

“As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada has taken important steps to maintain the health and safety of our National Junior Team athletes and staff, as well as the community at large, during selection camp and throughout the World Juniors,” said Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney. “As much as we would enjoy allowing fans into the building to support Team Canada throughout the camp, we need to be responsible as we look to keep all parties safe before teams enter the bubble in Edmonton.”

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule on Dec. 26 against Germany.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Twitter.com/HC_WJC.

Forwards

Adam Beckman (Spokane Chiefs)

Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

Graeme Clarke (Ottawa 67’s)

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Tyson Foerster (Barrie Colts)

Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips)

Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks)

Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE)

Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Connor McMichael (London Knights)

Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Jakob Pelletier (Val-d’Or Foreurs)

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit)

Samuel Poulin (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)

Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting)

Cole Schwindt (Mississauga Steelheads)

Xavier Simoneau (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit)

Philip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals)

Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers)

Defencemen

Justin Barron (Halifax Mooseheads)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)

Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders)

Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)

Daemon Hunt (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets)

Mason Millman (Saginaw Spirit)

Ryan O’Rourke (Soo Greyhounds)

Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener Rangers)

Jordan Spence (Moncton Wildcats)

Goaltenders

Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers)

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars)

Tristan Lennox (Saginaw Spirit)