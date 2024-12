2025 World Juniors daily: Dec. 27

Photo credit: Andre Ringuette / HHOF Images on Ice

Another four games are on the schedule on Day 2 of the World Juniors as Canada returns to action tonight against Latvia.

Day 1 results:

Sweden 5-2 Slovakia

USA 10-4 Germany

Czechia 5-1 Switzerland

Canada 4-0 Finland

About yesterday:

In the opening game of the tournament, Sweden took down Slovakia 5-2 in Group B action. Calgary’s Axel Hurtig (CGY) played 12:37 from the Swedish blue line while former Sudbury forward Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) scored the first goal of the tournament. Kingston’s Jakub Chromiak and Moncton’s Juraj Pekarcik (STL) each had an assist for Slovakia.

In Group A, defending champions USA got their defence off to a perfect start after a 10-4 win over Germany where Erie’s Carey Terrance (ANA) had a goal and Saginaw’s Joey Willis (NSH) had an assist. For Germany, Moncton’s Julius Sumpf and Saskatoon’s David Lewandowski both scored.

Edmonton’s Miroslav Holinka (TOR) and Kelowna’s Jakub Stancl (STL) each had a goal and an assist to lead Czechia to a 5-1 win over Switzerland in the second Group B contest of the day. Edmonton’s Adam Jecho (STL), Brampton’s Jakub Fibigr (SEA) and Lethbridge’s Vojtech Port (ANA) each had an assist while former Barrie and Kitchener forward Eduard Sale (SEA) also scored. For Switzerland, Lethbridge’s Leo Braillard had their lone goal.

Finally, a 31-save shutout from Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA) led Canada to a 4-0 win over Finland. Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna (2026), London’s Easton Cowan (TOR), Ottawa’s Luca Pinelli (CBJ) and Erie’s Matthew Schaefer (2025) scored with the latter also adding an assist.

CHL player of the day:

Owen Sound’s Carter George (LA) was fantastic for Canada in his first World Juniors start as he made 31 saves in Canada’s 4-0 win against Finland. After he made a combined 11 saves through the first 40 minutes, George turned away 20 shots in the third frame. Of his 31 saves, 12 came on the penalty kill.

Day 2 schedule:

Switzerland vs. Slovakia – 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Germany vs. Finland – 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

Sweden vs. Kazakstan – 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Latvia vs. Canada – 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

A pair of teams that suffered defeat on Day 1 will meet in the first game of Day 2 as Slovakia and Switzerland clash in Group B action while the opening contest in Group A also features two teams that were beaten Thursday in Germany and Finland. With the top four teams in each group advancing to the quarterfinals, there’s little reason for panic just yet but a victory for any of the aforementioned countries would have them then favoured to reach the last eight.

Back in Group B, Sweden return to action on the heels of their 5-2 win over Czechia Thursday against Kazakhstan who will play their first World Juniors game since 2020.

Day 2 concludes in Group A as Canada will look to build off their 4-0 victory versus Finland last night against Latvia. The two teams met last year where Canada won 10-0 and in their previous four World Juniors meetings, Canada have reached double digits on three occasions.

Czechia and the USA are the two idle teams on Day 2 of the tournament.

Where to watch:

Switzerland and Slovakia can be seen live on TSN 1/5 while Finland’s contest with Germany is available on TSN 4. TSN 1/5 will show Sweden and Kazakhstan while Canada’s matchup with Finland is live on TSN 1/4/5.

Tournament notes:

60 CHL players to compete at 2025 World Juniors

Canada roster

Non-Canada players