2025 CHL Import Draft set to take place tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET

Scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. ET tomorrow (July 2), the 2025 CHL Import Draft will see the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) kick things off by making the first overall selection. The Rockets, who will host the 2026 Memorial Cup next spring, acquired the No.1 pick from the Moose Jaw Warriors via a trade at the end of June.

Tomorrow will mark the first time in franchise history that the Kelowna Rockets will make the first overall selection in a CHL Import Draft. The Rockets have a proud history of helping international players transition to the NHL. Past imports include two-time World Championship gold medallist Václav Varaďa, longtime NHL defenceman Alexander Edler, and Swedish forward Mikael Backlund, who has played over 1,000 NHL games. Most recently, Czech forward Jakub Štancl—selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft—continued that tradition, further cementing Kelowna’s reputation as a launchpad for elite international talent.

Following the Rockets, having acquired the No.2 pick from the Peterborough Petes, the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will select second—marking the first time in franchise history they’ve held that position in the CHL Import Draft. The Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will pick third, their highest-ever selection at this event. Meanwhile, the CHL’s newest franchise, the Penticton Vees (WHL), will make their Import Draft debut at No. 62 after trading their first-round pick to the Wenatchee Wild. The complete draft order can be found below, reflecting several recent changes resulting from traded selections.

The CHL Import Draft is an annual event in which every club in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) can draft players from outside of North America. As part of a new policy adopted for the 2025-26 season, CHL clubs will now be permitted to carry up to three import players on their rosters. In accordance with this rule change, the CHL Import Draft will expand to three rounds. Under the revised rules, a club with no current import players may select up to three players, a club with one import may select two, while a club with two imports may select one. Clubs with three import players will be ineligible to participate.

The 2025 CHL Import Draft will take place online, with the order of selection rotating between the clubs of each of the CHL Member Leagues (WHL, OHL, & QMJHL). Those interested in following the draft tomorrow as each draft pick comes in can do so at chl.ca/draft/chl/2025/.

Over the years, the CHL Import Draft has seen countless players selected by CHL clubs at this event go on to have successful careers in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL before later hearing their names called at the NHL Draft. Less than a week ago, at the 2025 NHL Draft, six CHL players who came through the CHL Import Draft were selected by NHL clubs, including Czech defenceman Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL / Buffalo Sabres), Max Pšenička (Portland Winterhawks, WHL / Utah Mammoth), Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL / Chicago Blackhawks), David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades, WHL / Edmonton Oilers), Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL / Montréal Canadiens), and Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67’s, OHL / Carolina Hurricanes).

Additionally, players from outside of North America who are recently drafted to the NHL will often come through the CHL Import Draft to make the most of an opportunity to play in the CHL to further develop their game and prepare themselves for the jump to the NHL. Notably, at last year’s 2024 CHL Import Draft, 18 players selected at the 2024 NHL Draft were chosen by CHL clubs the following week, including Matvei Gridin (Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL / Calgary Flames), Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires, OHL / Washington Capitals), and Veeti Väisänen (Medicine Hat Tigers, WHL / Utah Mammoth).

Among some of the other notable import players to have come through the CHL before having successful NHL careers include Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Marian Hossa (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Michael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts / OHL), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights / OHL), Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL).

Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, over 2,170 players from outside of Canada and the United States have been selected at this annual event.

Quick Facts

This year’s 2025 CHL Import Draft will mark the 34th edition of this event.

This year’s draft will expand to three rounds for the first time in the event’s 33-year history.

Over the last four years, a total of 35 players who came through the CHL Import Draft later heard their name called at an NHL Draft, including Pavel Mintyukov (Saginaw Spirit, OHL / Anaheim Ducks), Samuel Honzek (Vancouver Giants, WHL / Calgary Flames), and Eriks Mateiko (Saint John Sea Dogs, QMJHL / Washington Capitals)

In total, 82 players were drafted during the 2024 CHL Import , including: A record 15 players from Finland were selected, the most ever in a single CHL Import Draft since the event began in 1992. Two players from Kazakhstan were drafted, setting a new high for the country in CHL Import Draft history. One player from France was selected, marking the first time French players have been chosen in back-to-back CHL Import Drafts. 18 players chosen in the 2024 NHL Draft were later selected in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, with 13 of them suiting up in the CHL during the 2024–25 season.



Order of Selections for the 2025 CHL Import Draft