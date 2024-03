2024 Road to Memorial Cup: OHL preview

There will be a new OHL champion in 2024.

With the Peterborough Petes – the defending champions – missing out on the postseason, a new club will hoist the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

The London Knights were crowned the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as regular season champions after a 50-win season while the Saginaw Spirit, hosts of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, had the best season in franchise history.

The Oshawa Generals were the best in the East and enter the postseason on a 12-game winning streak.

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (8) Barrie

The Generals couldn’t be hotter as they enter the postseason.

On the heels of a 12-game winning streak, the Generals were crowned Eastern Conference champions for the first time since 2014-15. Cal Ritchie (COL) was sensational as he had 80 points in just 50 games while Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) and Beckett Sennecke offered plenty of offensive support. Jacob Oster had a breakout campaign where he led the OHL in wins with 35, more than he had totalled in the past two years.

The Generals, who won 40 games for the first time since 2019, are 13-time OHL champions with their most recent success coming in 2015.

Barrie had its first sub .500 season since 2019 but will enter the playoffs for the third straight year.

Beau Jelsma led the team with 37 goals and 81 points while 2024 NHL Draft prospects Cole Beaudoin and Riley Patterson combined for 124 points.

Head coach Marty Williamson also kept his perfect postseason attendance intact as he now has made the playoffs in all 15 seasons he has coached in the OHL. Earlier this season, he became the seventh OHL head coach to reach 1,000 game behind the bench.

The Colts have one OHL championship to their name that came in 2000.

Season series: Oshawa won series 2-1-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — BAR @ OSH — 7:35pm ET / 4:35pm PT

Game 2 — March 31 — BAR @ OSH — 1:05pm ET / 10:05am PT

Game 3 — April 2 — OSH @ BAR — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 4 — OSH @ BAR — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — BAR @ OSH — 7:35pm ET / 4:35pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — OSH @ BAR — 6pm ET / 3pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — BAR @ OSH — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

*if necessary

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Kingston

For the third straight year, the Battalion claimed the Emms Trophy as Central Division champions after a 39-win season.

The Battalion were powered by Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely who each passed the 100-point plateau. Furthermore, Romani finished the year with 58 goals to lead the OHL and rank third in the CHL. North Bay were also just one of four OHL clubs to score at least 300 goals this season.

Ty Nelson (SEA) was his usual point-producing self from the blue line while Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) recorded 27 wins.

The Battalion have reached the Eastern Conference Finals the past two years but fell to Hamilton in 2022 and Peterborough in 2023. Without an OHL championship, North Bay came close in 2014 where they fell in the finals to Guelph.

After missing out a year ago, the Frontenacs made a swift return to the OHL playoffs after a 33-31-4 season.

After a 4-7-0 start, Luca Caputi was replaced behind the bench by Troy Mann who led the Fronts to a 29-24-4 record. Captain Paul Ludwinski (CHI) had a career high 69 points while Jacob Battaglia and Christopher Thibodeau also passed the 60-point threshold.

Kingston are still without an OHL championship with an appearance in the conference finals in 1993 and 2018 their closest effort.

Season series: North Bay won series 2-1-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 28 — KGN @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — KGN @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 3 — April 1 — NB @ KGN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — NB @ KGN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — KGN @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — NB @ KGN — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 7* — April 9 — KGN @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Brantford vs. (6) Ottawa

It was a successful first season in Brantford for the Bulldogs as they finished the campaign with 37 wins.

Marek Vanacker, a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, exploded for an 82-point season while Jake O’Brien, Patrick Thomas (WSH) and Florian Xhekaj (MTL) all broke the 60-point barrier. In his final OHL season, goaltender Matteo Drobac finished tied fourth in the OHL with 28 wins.

Two years on, the Bulldogs still have some leftovers from their 2022 OHL championship squad in Cole Brown (NJ), Drobac, Lucas Moore, Noah Nelson, Noah Roberts and Thomas. The Bulldogs were also crowned OHL champions in 2018.

Ottawa’s quest for a fourth OHL title continues after some dominant seasons over the last half dozen years.

Winners of at least 50 games in 2019, 2020 and 2023, the 67’s have yet to breakthrough and enter this year’s postseason on the heels of a 36-win campaign and their fifth winning season over the last six years. Over the past five seasons, the 67’s have won a staggering 215 games.

Captain Luca Pinelli (CBJ) led the offence with a 48-goal, 82-point campaign while 2024 NHL Draft prospect Henry Mews finished seventh in d-man scoring with 61 points.

Season series: Brantford won series 3-0-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — OTT @ BFD — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 31 — OTT @ BFD — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — BFD @ OTT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 4 — BFD @ OTT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 6 — OTT @ BFD — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — BFD @ OTT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — OTT @ BFD — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(4) Mississauga vs. (5) Sudbury

The Steelheads won a franchise record 38 games in 2023-24 behind an 81-point effort from 2024 NHL Draft prospect Luke Misa.

Additionally, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Porter Martone had a career high 71 points and led the club with 33 goals. It highlights an incredible wave of youth in the Steelheads organization as their average age of 17.84 makes them the second youngest team in the OHL while 10 of their 11 top scorers this season were born in either 2005 or 2006.

If Mississauga can get past Sudbury, it’d mark just the third time in franchise history they’ve made the second round of the OHL playoffs. The Steelheads fell in the OHL Championship Series in 2017 to Erie.

On the other hand, Sudbury are geared to win now.

The club is led by a three-head monster in Dalibor Dvorsky (STL), David Goyette (SEA) and Quentin Musty (SJ). The trio combined for 307 points this season; Goyette led the OHL with 117 points while Musty also passed the 100-point mark. Dvorsky scored a team high 45 goals in only 53 games.

Unsurprisingly, the Wolves led the OHL in goals scored with 328. In goal, Jakub Vondras (CAR) won 20 games but Sudbury’s 272 goals against are the fourth most among the 16 OHL playoff teams.

Season series: Brantford won series 3-0-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 28 — SBY @ MISS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — SBY @ MISS — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 3 — April 1 — SBY @ MISS — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — SBY @ MISS — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — SBY @ MISS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — SBY @ MISS — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — SBY @ MISS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (8) Flint

For the first time since 2013, the Knights claimed the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the OHL’s regular season champions.

They also recorded 50 wins for the seventh time in franchise history while their 14 regulation losses were the fewest in the OHL.

Of course, the biggest story around London this year was Easton Cowan’s (TOR) 36-game point streak, the third longest in CHL history since 2000. Cowan ended the year with 96 points while Denver Barkey (PHI) recorded his first 100-point campaign. Sam Dickinson, one of the top defencemen eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, had a 70-point season to finish four in scoring among OHL d-men. London’s 322 goals were the second most in the OHL while they owned the best power play 32.6 per cent.

Michael Simpson, who was acquired in the offseason after he backstopped Peterborough to an OHL title last season, finished second in wins with 34 while the Knights’ 197 goals against were the fewest in the league.

London are four-time OHL champions with their most recent championship coming in 2016, the same year they last hoisted the Memorial Cup.

For the third straight year, the Firebirds are in the postseason. Despite finishing three games under .500, Flint won 30 games for the fifth time in franchise history.

The club moved out of a pair of top performers in Gavin Hayes (CHI) and Braeden Kressler (TOR) at the OHL trade deadline but overage forward Nolan Dann led the way offensively with 64 points while Coulson Pitre (ANA) had a career high 27 goals. Oliver Peer, acquired from Windsor at the deadline, had 33 points (15 goals) in 30 game with Flint.

The Firebirds’ best season came two years ago where they reached the Western Conference Finals before they fell to Windsor in Game 7.

Season series: London won series 3-1-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — FLNT @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 31 — FLNT @ LDN — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 3 — April 2 — LDN @ FLNT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 4 — LDN @ FLNT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — FLNT @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — LDN @ FLNT — 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — FLNT @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(2) Saginaw vs. (7) Owen Sound

As hosts, their spot in the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow is secured. But the Spirit will be looking to get there as OHL champions.

After the best season in franchise history – where they won 50 games and recorded 102 points – the Spirit have never been in better shape to win a first OHL title.

Zayne Parekh was sensational from the blue line as the 2024 NHL Draft prospect led all CHL d-men with 96 points (33 goals). Michael Misa, who isn’t draft eligible until next year, led all forwards with 75 points while midseason acquisitions Owen Beck (MTL), Josh Bloom (VAN) and Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) played at a better than point-per-game pace. The Spirit finished third in goals scored with 303.

Between the pipes, Andrew Oke won 29 games to rank third among OHL goaltenders.

The Spirit made the third round of the OHL playoffs in 2019 but aspirations sit significantly higher this year.

The Attack finished one-game under .500 this year while their 29 wins meant the club failed to get to 30 victories for the first time since 2010.

Overage forward Deni Goure rounded out his OHL career with a personal best 96 points while fellow 2003 forwards Ethan Burroughs and Sam Sedley finished second and third in team scoring. Colby Barlow (WPG) had 40 goals in only 50 games while the Attack had the OHL’s second best power play as they converted 30.0 per cent of the time.

OHL champions in 2011, the Attack have made the postseason 12 consecutive seasons.

Season series: Saginaw won series 2-0-0.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 28 — OS @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — OS @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 1 — SAG @ OS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — SAG @ OS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 4 — OS @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 6 — SAG @ OS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 8 — OS @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Soo vs. (6) Guelph

The Soo had its best season in six years after they won 45 games to finish third in the OHL’s Western Conference and make an immediate return to the postseason.

A healthy Jack Beck did wonders for the Greyhounds as he tallied 85 points in his final OHL season while captain Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) had 51 points in 52 games.

Despite Beck’s 27 goals being a team high, the Greyhounds finish sixth in goals scored with 286 while their 215 goals against were tied for the fourth fewest in the league thanks to the tandem of Landon Miller and Charlie Schenkel.

The Soo haven’t won an OHL title since 1992 but in their previous seven playoff appearances have made it to at least the second round that included a run to the OHL Championship Series in 2018.

A breakout campaign from 2024 NHL Draft prospect Jett Luchanko helped propel Guelph to the the sixth seed and a 33-win campaign.

Luchanko tallied 74 points to lead the Storm while overage forward Braeden Bowman led the team with 37 goals. Nonetheless, Guelph struggles to score; their 214 goals this year are the fewest among all 16 OHL playoff teams.

On the flip side, the Storm are tight defensively as their 225 goals were tied for the sixth fewest.

Guelph won the last of their four OHL championships in 2019.

Season series: Soo won series 3-0-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 28 — GUE @ SOO — 7:07pm ET / 4:07pm PT

Game 2 — March 30 — GUE @ SOO — 7:07pm ET / 4:07pm PT

Game 3 — April 1 — SOO @ GUE — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

Game 4 — April 3 — SOO @ GUE — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — GUE @ SOO — 7:07pm ET / 4:07pm PT

Game 6* — April 7 — SOO @ GUE — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — GUE @ SOO — 7:07pm ET / 4:07pm PT

*if necessary

(4) Kitchener vs. (5) Erie

The Rangers may have cooled off down the stretch but with their offensive talent, they can score goals in a hurry.

Kitchener wound up with 41 wins, their most since 2018. Carson Rehkopf (SEA) scored 52 goals while Hunter Brzustewicz (CAL) finished second in CHL scoring among defencemen with 92 points. Additionally, Kitchener native Matthew Sop had 43 goals to ensure a trio of Rangers reached the 90-point mark.

The Rangers, led by goaltender Jackson Parsons who ranked tied sixth with 27 wins, conceded 225 goals in the regular season, tied for the sixth fewest.

As for Erie, they ended a five-year playoff drought with a return to the postseason after a 33-win campaign.

Pano Finis led the club in scoring with 76 points while 2025 NHL Draft prospect Malcolm Spence had 62 points. Carey Terrance (ANA) led the team with 29 goals.

In their last postseason appearance, Erie won the OHL title in 2017. The Otters were also crowned champions in 2002.

Season series: Kitchener won series 4-1-1.

Series schedule:

Game 1 — March 29 — ER @ KIT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — March 31 — ER @ KIT — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 3 — April 2 — KIT @ ER — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 4 — KIT @ ER — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 5 — ER @ KIT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 8— KIT @ ER — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 9 — ER @ KIT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary