2024 CHLKTP: QMJHL scouting reports

With the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game just 24 hours away, NHL Central Scouting has granted a behind the scenes look at their evaluation of players involved in the game.

The QMJHL has six representatives that will take part in Wednesday’s game led by Chicoutimi’s Maxim Masse who is the 23rd ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings.

NHL Central Scouting has provided the CHL scouting reports of all players that will take part in Wednesday’s game, detailed below, as they look to catch the eye of scouts ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft that is expected to take place June 28-29 in Las Vegas.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live in Canada from the Avenir Centre, home of the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats, on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS and RDS.ca on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, in the United States, the game will air live on NHL Network while viewers outside of Canada can catch all of the action on CHL TV.

Please note: the following scouting reports have been lightly edited for clarity.

Forwards:

Alexandre Blais — Rimouski Oceanic (Team White)

45GP / 18G / 57PTS

In his second full season in the QMJHL as a late 2005 his progression has been spectacular. He has really elevated his game this season after showing flashes of his potential as an underage player. Has established himself as one of the top point producers in the league and is a ‘go to’ player for Rimouski. Slightly undersized but has no issues playing in traffic, gets to the puck battles and can be slippery down low. Has excellent offensive IQ. Shifty and creative player with excellent deception moves. Controls the puck well and is a dual threat as a passer and shooter. His vision and passing skill would be his best assets. Lots to like about this feisty, skilled player.

Raoul Boilard — Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Team Red)

45GP / 18G / 44PTS

Rookie season in the QMJHL and adapting very well. Plays a well-rounded game and finds ways to chip-in on a deep Baie-Comeau team. Responsible player who can be inserted anywhere in a lineup. Has an excellent skill set, handles and moves the puck well under pressure and displays good playmaking abilities. Has a good shot release and finishing touch; is a legit scoring threat. Offers good center support all over the ice, helps his defense down low while getting in position to transition pucks to offense. Good hockey IQ and good feel for the game. Agile skater who can impact the game in many ways. Possesses a lot of pro elements in his game.

Maxim Massé — Chicoutimi Sagueneens (Team Red)

45GP / 21G / 43PTS

In his second season in the QMJHL, Masse has taken on a leadership role as an assistant captain on a young Chicoutimi team. He is a good size/strength winger with a natural scoring ability and has produced and established himself at every level he’s played which earned him 2022-23 CHL rookie of the year honors. He’s most effective when playing a feet-moving, physical style and is an excellent player down low and around the net. An offensive threat, he has very good puck skills and playmaking ability along with a great shot release and finishing touch where he has shown he can score goals in a variety of ways and situations.

Eriks Mateiko — Saint John Sea Dogs (Team Red)

33GP / 16G / 31PTS

In his second season in the QMJHL after playing in Latvia, Mateiko is a big 6’5 winger with a good all-around game and scoring touch. He plays in all situations for Saint John; kills penalties and does well using his long reach and anticipation. Getting more time on the power play where he is a dual threat as a net front player and as a shooter. Smart getting to the openings and has a quality shot release which he can let go in stride. Skating stride is strong and delivers good speed, capable to pull away with the puck. Mateiko displays good puck skills and vision with his hockey sense to execute under pressure. The type of offensive player who can excel down low protecting the puck and playing an effective cycle game.

Defencemen:

Spencer Gill — Rimouski Oceanic (Team White)

42GP / 6G / 26PTS

Gill is in his second season in the QMJHL. A 6’4 right-handed defenseman with good puck skill and hockey sense. He handles the puck with poise, makes good decisions on plays and displays impressive vision and passing skills. Excellent blue line work; will create offense by finding seam passes or utilizing his shot release. His skating continues to improve and will only get better as he gets stronger. His defensive game has matured and he’s trusted to play all situations including killing penalties. He’s used on the power play and handles and moves the puck with confidence. His brother, Dyllan Gill, was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Tomas Lavoie — Cape Breton Eagles (Team White)

44GP / 3G / 18PTS

Lavoie is in his second season in the QMJHL with Cape Breton and was the 1st overall selection in the 2022 QMJHL Draft. A big 6’4 right-handed defenseman who skates well and plays a strong two-way game. Plays a fairly conservative style but is effective in offensive situations. Lavoie has good structure defensively with good feet and mobility making him tough to play against. His puck game continues to mature and he plays with confidence and poise. He makes the good first-pass and activates smartly when offensive opportunities arise. Lavoie plays a smart game at the offensive blue line and gets shots through to the net. He processes the game effectively and displays elements that will transfer well to the NHL.