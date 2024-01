2024 CHLKTP: OHL scouting reports

With the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game days away, NHL Central Scouting has granted a behind the scenes look at their evaluation of players involved in the game.

The OHL makes up nearly 50 per cent of the players that will participate in the game with 19 representatives led by a pair of stalwart defencemen in London’s Sam Dickinson and Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh alongside newly-minted Windsor captain Liam Greentree.

NHL Central Scouting has provided the CHL scouting reports of all players that will take part in Wednesday’s game, detailed below, as they look to catch the eye of scouts ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft that is expected to take place June 28-29 in Las Vegas.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live in Canada from the Avenir Centre, home of the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats, on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS and RDS.ca on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, in the United States, the game will air live on NHL Network while viewers outside of Canada can catch all of the action on CHL TV.

Please note: the following scouting reports have been lightly edited for clarity.

Forwards:

Cole Beaudoin — Barrie Colts (Team Red)

39GP / 19G / 35PTS

A second-year player with Barrie in the OHL Beaudoin is a power forward who plays a reliable two-way game. One of the hardest working players on the ice on a regular basis. Competitive in puck battles and usually comes away with the puck. Good offensive instincts and deceptive puck skills. Has a good shot and can put the puck in the net. Effective utilizing smarts, skills and physical attributes to generate scoring chances. Reliable in the faceoff circle and responsible without the puck.

Gabriel Frasca — Kingston Frontenacs (Team White)

18GP / 8G / 15PTS

A second-year player with Kingston who put up some solid numbers in his rookie campaign. Frasca was coming off an injury to start the year and continues to score and produce offensively since returning. Good skater who can process the game and make creative plays with speed. He has good puck skills and the ability to pass or shoot off the rush with a quick release. A game breaker type player who plays a solid 200-foot responsible game. A prospect that is projected to trend upward in the second half of the season.

Liam Greentree — Windsor Spitfires (Team White)

39 GP / 24G / 57PTS

Greentree was recently named the Windsor Spitfires captain in his second OHL year, coming off an impressive rookie season with 25 goals. A good combination of size and skill – he is very effective at driving the play to the net and getting open to shoot. He protects the puck well and is hard to check especially off the cycle slipping into scoring areas. Good offensive creativity and confidence with the puck, makes plays using his soft hands in tight, he has an NHL shot and release. Plays his best and gets consistent results when playing the power forward game.

Jett Luchanko — Guelph Storm (Team White)

43GP / 14G / 48PTS

Luchanko is a second-year player with Guelph and is trusted to play in all situations. A smooth skating centre with lots of different gears, he has excellent edges and mobility and plays with passion and compete at both ends of the rink. Luchanko does the little things well on a consistent basis that makes you notice him and makes things happen. He displays good vision and quick reads with his hockey sense and distributes the puck with precision passing ability. He is a hard-working and aggressive on loose pucks and back checks with a purpose – a ‘go to’ player on any roster.

Luke Misa — Mississauga Steelheads (Team White)

43GP / 18G / 57PTS

A third-year OHL center with Mississauga who has been putting up impressive offensive numbers. Misa is a small forward who plays bigger than his size and knows how to use his smarts and compete to his advantage. He never gives up on the puck or play. A strong skater and puck carrier with quick hands who can finish in tight. He shows great playmaking ability, hockey IQ and makes the players around him better. Misa can find the openings for scoring opportunities and is often the first on loose pucks to gain advantage on plays.

Sam O’Reilly — London Knights (Team White)

43GP / 14G / 42PTS

In his first full year playing with London O’Reilly is a very versatile forward who can play centre or on the wing and is utilized in all situations. He has good game habits, is hard to play against and plays with some bite while playing within the rules. He has very good offensive hockey sense and puck skills, is hard to contain down low and gaining more confidence offensively as the season progresses. O’Reilly can play the fast/smart game in traffic and small areas and has all the tools in his kit to contribute offensively.

Ethan Procyszyn — North Bay Battalion (Team Red)

41 GP / 10G / 21PTS



A second-year OHL player with North Bay Procyszyn is a solid all-around two-way player with a strong work ethic. A reliable player that can be sent out to protect a lead and competes effectively in all three zones. He plays with a physical energy that is contagious and is hard to play against. He is strong in the faceoff circle and one of the better checkers in this Draft class. He has the ability to make smart, solid plays with the puck off the rush and has a good cycle and puck protection game down low. Displays many pro elements in his game.

Beckett Sennecke — Oshawa Generals (Team White)

39GP / 15G / 38PTS

A second-year OHL winger coming off a strong rookie campaign having scored 20 goals at almost a point per game clip. Sennecke has a good combination of size/strength and talent, he competes with physical attributes and skills. An explosive skater, he gets around the ice very well and with purpose – has great puck skills with his hockey sense to generate chances. He makes good choices and decisions, capable to read and make the plays at high speed. An asset on the powerplay with his quick release or one-time option. An all-around 200-foot player with a solid work ethic at both ends.

Marek Vanacker — Brantford Bulldogs (Team Red)

42GP / 22G / 46PTS

A second-year OHL winger with Brantford Vanacker is a 200-foot player that competes with pace both on the forecheck and backcheck. He is consistently one of the hardest workers on the ice, he makes things happen and gets results. Capable to get to full speed in a hurry, he is dangerous off the rush and can make plays in traffic and at speed. He has good moves in traffic and good hands in tight with the ability to slip checks. Vanacker uses his smarts and vision to find teammates with the puck and also gets to the open spots to score with a quick release. A consistent offensive contributor who has taken his game to the next level.

Nathan Villeneuve — Sudbury Wolves (Team Red)

39 GP / 11G / 31PTS

In his second OHL season with Sudbury Villeneuve is a compact centre with good strength and balance. He plays a high energy compete game, always on the puck and around the net for chances. A strong stride skater with good top end speed, quick to pull away with the puck and from checks. He can be a good net front agitator on the powerplay and plays a heads-up game with his hockey sense and instincts. He makes things happen with his awareness and extra effort, he’s poised to set up plays and has a good puck control and movement game. Ultra-responsible 200-foot game, makes sure on plays and always delivers a consistent work ethic. A reliable player utilized in all situations.

Keiron Walton — Sudbury Wolves (Team White)

39GP / 15G / 32PTS

A second-year winger with Sudbury in the OHL Walton is hard not to notice on the ice with a huge 6’6 frame and soft hands in front of the net. He displays a strong skating stride and is a difficult player for opponents to check when he’s on the move. He has started to produce offensively and plays a smart game with good awareness. He has good vision and ability to make plays and get pucks to the net. A combination of size and skill makes him an attractive NHL Draft prospect.

Defencemen:

Ben Danford — Oshawa Generals (Team Red)

42GP / 1G / 24PTS

A second-year OHL defenceman with Oshawa who plays in all situations. A very fluid skater with good mobility and timely pinches to join in offensively. He plays an effective two-way game and defends with good gap control, a good stick, and responsible defensive zone awareness. He can elude opponents forecheck with his foot work and connects with smart outlet passes. Has the ability to take charge or settle and slow the game down. Good game getting pucks to the net resulting in secondary scoring chances. Utilizes size/strength asset in physical play and plays a consistent compete game in all zones.

Sam Dickinson — London Knights (Team Red)

43GP / 13G / 42PTS

Dickinson is a very good skating and puck moving d-man with great offensive instincts. In his second OHL year he has been putting up excellent numbers building off a strong first year. He consistently logs big minutes and plays all situations. Hockey sense is strong, has a composed game carrying the puck and quick read / react game utilizing his skating and high-end puck skills to make plays. He has very good hands and moves at speed and while being checked. Effective leading the attack on the rush and quarterbacking a powerplay. Passes and shoots with authority and is an accurate shooter. Good understanding of position in the defensive zone to utilize his size, reach and defensive stick to break up plays.

Lukas Fischer — Sarnia Sting (Team White)

44GP / 4G / 20PTS

A Michigan product playing in his second year with Sarnia, son of former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jiri Fischer. Fischer possess a good combination of size and skills on the back end. He processes the game well and has the poise and skills to make plays. A strong skater who moves well in all directions and has an accelerator when he needs it. Displays the ability to be a solid defender and continues to develop his game. One of the youngest prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft who with his combination of size, skating & skills make him an intriguing Draft prospect.

Luca Marrelli — Oshawa Generals (Team White)

42GP / 2G / 34PTS

A third-year OHL defenceman with Oshawa, Marrelli is a dynamic skater who is always on top of the play and plays a very complete game. He makes smart, calculated decisions with the puck and is able to keep himself out of trouble while making the right plays. Marrelli is comfortable with the puck on his stick in all three zones and is capable to get physically involved and provide a steady presence in the d-zone. Plays with poise and confidence, he will jump in the offensive zone to get involved in the cycle down low or walk the line and make something happen.

Henry Mews — Ottawa 67’s (Team White)

38GP / 6G / 35PTS

A second-year defenceman with Ottawa Mews is a smooth skating d-man who plays with poise and smarts. He has great escape ability and gets away from traffic to find outlets. He is very confident with the puck on his stick. A dynamic power play contributor who often runs the power play from the top position. He is a smart shooter and puck distributor, possess a very high offensive IQ and is big point contributor on the backend. No size/strength defensive asset yet has utilized his skating and smarts to mature his defensive game.

Zayne Parekh — Saginaw Spirit (Team Red)

42GP / 22G / 64PTS

A second-year OHL defenceman with Memorial Cup bound Saginaw, he is coming off a record setting rookie season scoring 21 goals (the most by a 16-year-old defenseman in OHL history). A smooth skater with requisite speed, quickness and offensive smarts. Good offensive instincts, reads and reacts quickly to move the puck with purpose. Plays with some ‘swag’, his game has matured considerably to where he makes measured risk choices with the puck that allows him to excel with a creative power play game. Very good handling and moving the puck, precision passer, quick hands in traffic, sets up point shots from the middle, has quick release shot, gets shots low and on net to generate extra chances. Composed and laid-back presence, never panics or gets rushed, defends effectively with his smarts and stick and is very effective at getting in the way of opponent or puck.

Goaltenders:

Carter George — Owen Sound (Team White)

35GP 15-14-3 / 3.04 GAA / .914 save percentage

Playing in his first full season in the OHL after splitting the 22-23 season between the OHL & GOJHL George is a very talented and smart goaltender for Owen Sound. He has played a consistent game and gives his team a chance to win almost every night. He reads the plays well, has very good positioning, has good reaction and recovery quickness. George also moves well in the crease laterally, in butterfly position and can handle the puck. With continued development he has a chance to become a very good pro.

Ryerson Leenders — Mississauga Steelheads (Team Red)

33GP / 16-16-1 / 3.06 GAA / .913 save percentage

Leenders is in his second year with Mississauga and has shown good development in the first half of this season. He is very good positionally with excellent butterfly coverage and plays with lots of confidence. A very competitive goalie who is smart at reading and reacting to situations. He is tough to beat down low and seals the ice and five-hole quickly. Quick to flare out the pads on low corner attempts and quick laterally. Has the ability to track pucks well through traffic with good feet and glove work. He plays with a well-balanced strong butterfly stance with good angle and positional play and quick recovery.