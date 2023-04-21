2023 IIHF U18 World Championship updates

Day 2 — April 21

Canada collected its first win of the tournament after an 8-0 victory over Germany. Nick Lardis (HAM) had a hat-trick while Carson Bjarnason (BDN) stopped 11 shots to earn the shutout. Cal Ritchie (OSH) added four points (1G, 3A) while Lukas Dragicevic (TC) and Porter Martone (MISS) also scored for Canada who tallied 49 shots on goal.

Day 1 — April 20

Canada’s start to the campaign began with defeat as they were beaten 8-0 by Sweden. Canada outshot the Swedes 30-24 but gave up five goals in the opening 13:28 and tallied 60 penalty minutes.

Carey Terrance (ER) collected two assists as the USA opened its tournament with a 7-1 win over Latvia.

The full tournament schedule can be found by clicking here.

20 CHL players to represent Canada at

Goaltenders:

Carson Bjarnason (Brandon/WHL)

Joey Costanzo (Windsor/OHL)

Gabriel D’Aigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL)

Defencemen:

Cam Allen (Guelph/OHL)

Tristan Bertucci (Flint/OHL)

Quinton Burns (Kingston/OHL)

Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City/WHL)

Andrew Gibson (Sault Ste-Marie/OHL)

Caden Price (Kelowna/WHL)

Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary/WHL)

Forwards:

Colby Barlow (Owen Sound/OHL)

Berkly Catton (Spokane/WHL)

Andrew Cristall (Kelowna/WHL)

Ty Halaburda (Vancouver/WHL)

Tanner Howe (Regina/WHL)

Nick Lardis (Hamilton/OHL)

Angus MacDonell (Mississauga/OHL)

Porter Martone (Mississauga/OHL)

Alex Pharand (Sudbury/OHL)

Calum Ritchie (Oshawa/OHL)