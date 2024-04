2023-24 OHL awards tracker

Matt Leyden Trophy — OHL Coach of the Year

Derek Laxdal — Oshawa Generals

Laxdal led Oshawa to a 40-win season and to the top seed in the OHL’s Eastern Conference. In his second season behind Oshawa’s bench, Laxdal joins other past Generals coaches in DJ Smith (2013-14), Paul Theriault (1986-87), Bill White (1977-78) and inaugural winner Gus Bodnar (1971-72) as the fifth coach in franchise history to win the Matt Leyden Trophy.

Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy — Overage Player of the Year

Matthew Sop — Kitchener Rangers

In his final season, Kitchener native Sop had a career high 43 goals and 90 points in 67 games. Sop’s 10 game-winning goals and five overtime goals were tied for the OHL lead. Sop, who spent four seasons with the Rangers, finished his OHL career with 76 goals and 169 points in 203 games.