2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects perform in Sport Testing Combine

Forty of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft competed in on-ice testing Tuesday ahead of the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday in Kitchener.

The Sport Testing Combine conducted by the Okanagan Hockey Group offered all players in attendance the opportunity to showcase their individual strengths while gauging their fitness and skill levels among their peers for NHL management and scouts.

On-ice tests included forward and backward sprints, reaction, weave agility, and transition agility drills performed with and without the puck:

30M Forward Skate:

1 – Noah Warren (Gatineau Olympiques) – 3.810 seconds

2 – Nathan Gaucher (Quebec Remparts) – 3.829 seconds

3 – Isaiah George (London Knights) – 3.848 seconds

4 – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 3.886 seconds

5 – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) – 3.889 seconds

30M Forward Skate with Puck:

1 – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 3.422 seconds

2 – Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville Voltigeurs) – 3.646 seconds

3 – Isaiah George (London Knights) – 3.903 seconds

4 – Jake Karabela (Guelph Storm) – 3.925 seconds

5 – Noah Warren (Gatineau Olympiques) – 3.944 seconds

30M Backward Skate:

1 – Isaiah George (London Knights) – 4.476 seconds

2 – Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion) – 4.557 seconds

3 – Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 4.586 seconds

4 – Owen Beck (Mississauga Steelheads) – 4.618 seconds

5 – Jordan Gustafson (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 4.619 seconds

30M Backward Skate with Puck:

1 – Isaiah George (London Knights) – 4.405 seconds

2 – Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion) – 4.657 seconds

3 – Mats Lindgren (Kamloops Blazers) – 4.680 seconds

4 – Danny Zhilkin (Guelph Storm) – 4.714 seconds

5 – Paul Ludwinski (Kingston Frontenacs) – 4.723 seconds

Weave Agility:

1 – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) – 10.421 seconds

2 – Vinzenz Rohrer (Ottawa 67’s) – 10.597 seconds

3 – Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors) – 10.729 seconds

4 – Danny Zhilkin (Guelph Storm) – 10.816 seconds

5 – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 10.883 seconds

Weave Agility with Puck:

1 – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 11.036 seconds

2 – Vinzenz Rohrer (Ottawa 67’s) – 11.083 seconds

3 – Luca Del Bel Belluz (Mississauga Steelheads) – 11.133 seconds

4 – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) – 11.134 seconds

5 – David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves) – 11.225 seconds

Transition Agility:

1 – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 13.134 seconds

2 – Vinzenz Rohrer (Ottawa 67’s) – 13.196 seconds

3 – Owen Beck (Mississauga Steelheads) – 13.427 seconds

4 – David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves) – 13.485 seconds

5 – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) – 13.502 seconds

Transition Agility with Puck:

1 – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) – 14.169 seconds

2 – Jorian Donovan (Hamilton Bulldogs) – 14.189 seconds

3 – Vinzenz Rohrer (Ottawa 67’s) – 14.304 seconds

4 – David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves) – 14.364 seconds

5 – Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors) – 13.382 seconds

Reaction:

1 – Josh Filmon (Swift Current Broncos) – 9.184 seconds

2 – Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 9.735 seconds

3 – David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves) – 9.739 seconds

4 – Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion) – 9.756 seconds

5 – Conor Geekie (Winnipeg ICE) – 9.807 seconds

Reaction with Puck:

1 – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) – 9.455 seconds

2 – Danny Zhilkin (Guelph Storm) – 9.666 seconds

3 – Jorian Donovan (Hamilton Bulldogs) – 9.920 seconds

4 – Josh Filmon (Swift Current Broncos) – 9.935 seconds

5 – Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion) – 9.948 seconds

Overall:

1 – Mathew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE)

2 – Vinzenz Rohrer (Ottawa 67’s)

3 – David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

4 – Isaiah George (London Knights)

5 – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Sport Testing scores provide valuable performance benchmarks to coaches and players at all levels of hockey with data collected at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game shared with NHL Central Scouting and distributed to all 32 NHL teams.