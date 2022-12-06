Twenty CHL alumnus have been named to the USPORTS’ all-star team to face Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp squad in two games later this month.

The team is exclusively made up of players from the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) conference and will be led by UNB Reds head coach Gardiner MacDougall who earlier this year guided Saint John to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Nine of the AUS’ Top 10 scorers this season are CHL alumnus and all have been named to the all-star squad. St. FX’s Liam Hawel, a fourth round pick by Dallas in the 2017 NHL Draft who played 313 OHL games for Guelph, Kitchener and Sault Ste. Marie, leads the AUS in scoring with 27 points.

UPEI’s Troy Lajeunesse, who suited up for Erie, Sarnia and Sudbury over 251 OHL contests, is tied for the AUS lead in goals with 13.

Ten of the players chosen are OHL alumnus, nine played in the QMJHL while Luke Zazula is the lone WHL representative.

The USPORTS all-star squad will battle Canada’s World Juniors hopefuls on Dec. 11 (1pm ET) and Dec. 12 (11am ET) at the Avenir Centre, home of the Moncton Wildcats.

20 CHL alumnus selected to USPORTS all-star team

Goaltenders

Matthew Welsh — Charlottetown (QMJHL)

Defencemen

Matthew Brassard — Barrie, Niagara, Oshawa (OHL)

Noah Carroll — Guelph, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Yann-Felix Lapointe — Blainville-Boisbriand, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Justin MacPherson — Kitchener, Niagara (OHL)

Ross MacDougall — Cape Breton, Quebec (QMJHL)

Adam McCormick — Cape Breton, Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)

Luke Zazula — Kamloops, Tri-City (WHL)

Forwards

Andrew Coxhead — Gatineau, Quebec, Rimouski (QMJHL)

Mika Cyr* — Moncton (QMJHL)

Brady Gilmour — Saginaw (OHL)

Liam Hawel — Guelph, Kitchener, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Jacob Hudson — Moncton (QMJHL)

Austen Keating — Ottawa (OHL)

Troy Lajeunesse — Erie, Sarnia, Sudbury (OHL)

Kyle Maksimovich — Erie, Ottawa (OHL)

Shaun Miller — Blainville-Boisbriand, Cape Breton, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

Nathael Roy — Baie-Comeau, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Matthew Struthers — North Bay, Owen Sound (OHL)

Jason Willms — Barrie, London (OHL)

* injured