175 OHL Alumni on NHL Opening Night Rosters

The Tampa Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup in September, but another NHL season is upon us here in January as the 2020-21 campaign gets underway amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL has adopted a completely unique divisional structure, enhanced player safety protocols and a new 56-game format in an effort to effectively manage the challenges that come with playing in the current circumstances.

A total of 175 OHL alumni are spread out over the 31 NHL club rosters for opening night, with the Chicago Blackhawks leading the way with 11 followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs with 10.

The London Knights lead OHL clubs with 27 graduates included on the list followed by the Soo Greyhounds with 16, the Barrie Colts with 13, the Erie Otters and Windsor Spitfires with 11 as well as the Kitchener Rangers with 10.

London Knights graduate Liam Foudy, who made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, was named to the club’s opening night roster. Foudy posted 68 points (28-40–68) over 45 games with the Knights last season.

An additional 24 OHL graduates are included on NHL taxi squad listings including 2019-20 competitors Jack Quinn of the Ottawa 67’s who was chosen eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft. Reigning OHL goal-scoring leader Nick Robertson of the Peterborough Petes was named to the Toronto Maple Leafs taxi squad.

Here’s a look at which OHL grads are starting a very unique 2020-21 season playing in the National Hockey League.

OHL Graduates Listed on 2020-21 NHL Opening Night Rosters:

Players listed alongside OHL club they graduated with

underlined – played in OHL during 2019-20 season

* – Taxi Squad Player

^ – Injured



Anaheim Ducks (6):

Cam Fowler (Windsor Spitfires), John Gibson (Kitchener Rangers), Adam Henrique (Windsor Spitfires), Max Jones (Kingston Frontenacs)^, Sonny Milano (Plymouth Whalers), Rickard Rakell (Plymouth Whalers) — Anthony Stolarz (London Knights)*



Arizona Coyotes (6):

Kyle Capobianco (Sudbury Wolves), Jakob Chychrun (Sarnia Sting), Lawson Crouse (Kingston Frontenacs), Christian Dvorak (London Knights), Christian Fischer (Windsor Spitfires), Barrett Hayton (Soo Greyhounds)

Boston Bruins (3):

John Moore (Kitchener Rangers), Nick Ritchie (Soo Greyhounds), Jack Studnicka (Niagara IceDogs) — Greg McKegg (London Knights)*

Buffalo Sabres (5):

Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires), Colin Miller (Soo Greyhounds, Tobias Rieder (Kitchener Rangers), Jeff Skinner (Kitchener Rangers), Eric Staal (Peterborough Petes) — Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)*

Calgary Flames (7):

Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts), Sam Bennett (Kingston Frontenacs), Mark Giordano (Owen Sound Attack), Josh Leivo (Kitchener Rangers), Andrew Mangiapane (Barrie Colts), Sean Monahan (Ottawa 67’s), Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights)

Carolina Hurricanes (7):

Warren Foegele (Erie Otters), Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs), Brock McGinn (Guelph Storm), Petr Mrazek (Ottawa 67’s), Jordan Staal (Peterborough Petes), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts), Vincent Trocheck (Plymouth Whalers) — Steven Lorentz (Peterborough Petes)*, Alex Nedeljkovic (Niagara IceDogs)*

Chicago Blackhawks (11):

Adam Boqvist (London Knights), Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters), Calvin de Haan (Oshawa Generals), Patrick Kane (London Knights), Dominik Kubalik (Kitchener Rangers), Connor Murphy (Sarnia Sting), Andrew Shaw (Owen Sound Attack), Dylan Strome (Erie Otters), Malcolm Subban (Belleville Bulls), Pius Suter (Guelph Storm), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights)

Colorado Avalanche (6):

Andre Burakovsky (Erie Otters), Philipp Grubauer (Kingston Frontenacs), Nazem Kadri (London Knights), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers), Brandon Saad (Saginaw Spirit), Conor Timmins (Soo Greyhounds)

Columbus Blue Jackets (6):

Michael Del Zotto (London Knights), Max Domi (London Knights), Nick Foligno (Sudbury Wolves), Liam Foudy (London Knights), Scott Harrington (London Knights), Boone Jenner (Oshawa Generals) — Ryan MacInnis (Kitchener Rangers)*

Dallas Stars (8)*:

Riley Damiani (Kitchener Rangers), Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds), Tye Felhaber (Ottawa 67’s), Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads), Ben Gleason (Hamilton Bulldogs), Adam Mascherin (Kitchener Rangers), Jason Robertson (Niagara IceDogs), Andrej Sekera (Owen Sound Attack)

The Dallas Stars roster is not finalized due to COVID-19 setbacks, pushing their season opener back to January 19th. Above roster as of Jan. 14, 2021.

Detroit Red Wings (7):

Tyler Bertuzzi (Guelph Storm), Robby Fabbri (Guelph Storm), Sam Gagner (London Knights), Filip Hronek (Saginaw Spirit), Vladislav Namestnikov (London Knights), Bobby Ryan (Owen Sound Attack), Marc Staal (Sudbury Wolves) — Givani Smith (Kitchener Rangers)*

Edmonton Oilers (6):

Evan Bouchard (London Knights), Dominik Kahun (Sudbury Wolves), Zack Kassian (Windsor Spitfires), Slater Koekkoek (Windsor Spitfires), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Darnell Nurse (Soo Greyhounds), — Ryan McLeod (Saginaw Spirit)*, Alan Quine (Belleville Bulls)*

Florida Panthers (4):

Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts), Riley Stillman (Hamilton Bulldogs), Owen Tippett (Saginaw Spirit), Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara IceDogs) — Mason Marchment (Mississauga Steelheads)*



Los Angeles Kings (8):

Mike Amadio (North Bay Battalion), Andreas Athanasiou (Barrie Colts), Dustin Brown (Guelph Storm), Jeff Carter (Soo Greyhounds), Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm), Matt Luff (Hamilton Bulldogs), Olli Maatta (London Knights), Gabriel Vilardi (Kingston Frontenacs) — Matthew Villalta (Soo Greyhounds)*

Minnesota Wild (2):

Marcus Foligno (Sudbury Wolves), Ryan Hartman (Plymouth Whalers) — Dakota Mermis (Oshawa Generals)*

Montreal Canadiens (5):

Josh Anderson (London Knights), Ben Chiarot (Saginaw Spirit), Victor Mete (London Knights), Nick Suzuki (Guelph Storm), Tyler Toffoli (Ottawa 67’s) — Corey Perry (London Knights)*

Nashville Predators (5):

Nick Cousins (Soo Greyhounds), Matt Duchene (Brampton Battalion), Ryan Ellis (Windsor Spitfires), Brad Richardson (Owen Sound Attack), Jarred Tinordi (London Knights)

New Jersey Devils (8):

Nathan Bastian (Mississauga Steelheads), Mackenzie Blackwood (Barrie Colts), Connor Carrick (Plymouth Whalers), Janne Kuokkanen (London Knights), Michael McLeod (Mississauga Steelheads), P.K. Subban (Belleville Bulls), Scott Wedgewood (Plymouth Whalers), Pavel Zacha (Sarnia Sting)

New York Islanders (6):

Josh Bailey (Windsor Spitfires), Casey Cizikas (Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors), Cal Clutterbuck (Oshawa Generals), Michael Dal Colle (Kingston Frontenacs)^, Matt Martin (Sarnia Sting), Adam Pelech (Erie Otters)

New York Rangers (3):

Tony DeAngelo (Soo Greyhounds), Brendan Lemieux (Windsor Spitfires), Ryan Strome (Niagara IceDogs)

Ottawa Senators (8):

Connor Brown (Erie Otters), Josh Brown (Oshawa Generals), Alex Galchenyuk (Sarnia Sting), Erik Gudbranson (Kingston Frontenacs), Matt Murray (Soo Greyhounds), Nick Paul (North Bay Battalion), Chris Tierney (London Knights), Austin Watson (London Knights) — Micheal Haley (Toronto St. Michael’s Majors)*

Philadelphia Flyers (3):

Morgan Frost (Soo Greyhounds), Travis Konecny (Sarnia Sting), Scott Laughton (Oshawa Generals) — Andy Andreoff (Oshawa Generals)*, Connor Bunnaman (Kitchener Rangers)*

Pittsburgh Penguins (2):

Cody Ceci (Owen Sound Attack), Jared McCann (Soo Greyhounds)

San Jose Sharks (5):

Brent Burns (Brampton Battalion), Logan Couture (Ottawa 67’s), Kevin Labanc (Barrie Colts), Jacob Middleton (Ottawa 67’s), Stefan Noesen (Plymouth Whalers)

St. Louis Blues (7):

Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack), Robert Bortuzzo (Kitchener Rangers), Kyle Clifford (Barrie Colts), Vince Dunn (Niagara IceDogs), Jordan Kyrou (Sarnia Sting), Ryan O’Reilly (Erie Otters), Robert Thomas (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Tampa Bay Lightning (7):

Erik Cernak (Erie Otters), Anthony Cirelli (Erie Otters), Barclay Goodrow (North Bay Battalion), Pat Maroon (London Knights), Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor Spitfires), Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting), Mitchell Stephens (London Knights) — Gemel Smith (London Knights)*

Toronto Maple Leafs (10):

Zach Bogosian (Peterborough Petes), T.J. Brodie (Barrie Colts), Jack Campbell (Soo Greyhounds), Travis Dermott (Erie Otters), Mitch Marner (London Knights), Jake Muzzin (Soo Greyhounds), Wayne Simmonds (Soo Greyhounds), Jason Spezza (Belleville Bulls), John Tavares (London Knights), Joe Thornton (Soo Greyhounds) — Nick Robertson (Peterborough Petes)*, Rasmus Sandin (Soo Greyhounds)*

Vancouver Canucks (5):

Jalen Chatfield (Windsor Spitfires), Bo Horvat (London Knights), Olli Juolevi (London Knights), J.T. Miller (Plymouth Whalers), Tanner Pearson (Barrie Colts) — Justin Bailey (Soo Greyhounds)*, Michael DiPietro (Ottawa 67’s)*

Vegas Golden Knights (2):

Robin Lehner (Soo Greyhounds), Alex Pietrangelo (Barrie Colts) — Oscar Dansk (Erie Otters)*, Nicolas Hague (Mississauga Steelheads)*



Washington Capitals (3):

John Carlson (London Knights), Richard Panik (Guelph Storm), Tom Wilson (Plymouth Whalers)

Winnipeg Jets (4):

Dylan DeMelo (Mississauga Steelheads), Trevor Lewis (Owen Sound Attack), Bryan Little (Barrie Colts)^, Mark Scheifele (Barrie Colts) — Logan Stanley (Kitchener Rangers)*