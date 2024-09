11 CHL players named in TSN’s 2025 NHL Draft preseason rankings

Eleven CHL players have been named in Bob McKenzie’s 2025 NHL Draft preseason rankings.

Erie’s Matthew Schaefer led the way at no. 2 and was closely followed by Brampton’s Porter Martone at no. 4. The WHL’s highest ranked player was Brandon’s Roger McQueen at no. 6 while Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers topped QMJHL players at no. 10.

“Schaefer is amongst the very best skaters in the entire draft class,” McKenzie wrote. “He has speed to burn, but he’s also incredibly agile on his skates and can be really quick going in any direction. He’s able to be aggressive with both his offensive forays and gap control because he’s so adept at getting back quickly to play defence.”

“I have a feeling [Schaefer] will be a really difficult guy for some teams to pass on at No. 1,” said one NHL scout of the first overall pick of the 2023 OHL Draft.

Internationally the 18-year-old has created quite the resume with three gold medals to his name from the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge, 2024 U18 World Championships and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. At the U17’s and Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he captained Canada.

“He might be a true No. 1 NHL defenceman but a top pair projection for sure,” another scout said. “He can do it all. He makes things happen offensively. He can run a power play. He can kill penalties. He’s dependable five on five with and without the puck. His skating is elite. He gets the puck up the ice quickly. He can skate it up himself or pass it.”

Of the NHL scouts polled, McQueen was the only CHL player to receive a first overall selection vote.

“Scouts are obviously intrigued by his 6-foot-5 frame and above-average skating ability, but will be looking for him to be a lot more consistent this season than last,” McKenzie said. “McQueen is a late-2006-born prospect, so it’s not unusual for scouts to expect to see more a little more maturity in their draft year from late-birthday prospects.”

Prince George’s Joshua Ravensbergen was the only goaltender named to the list. Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen went 26-4-1 last season and tied a league record for most shutouts (six) in a season.

“His size, athleticism and amazing numbers caught the eyes of NHL scouts,” Ravensbergen. “They had no expectations for him but that will change this season, when he’ll very much be in the scouting spotlight to see if he can replicate his rave rookie performance in his NHL draft year.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place next June.

CHL players named to TSN Hockey’s 2025 NHL Draft preseason rankings: