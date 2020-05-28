Memorial Cup #TBT: Tiebreaker champions

In the absence of the 2020 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, we take a look back at some of history’s greatest moments and achievements during the Canadian Hockey League’s prestigious national championship.

During the 10-day schedule of the Memorial Cup championship there is only one game scheduled for Thursday, and that’s the Tiebreaker.

Introduced in 1983 when the tournament format expanded to include four teams, the Tiebreaker game is only played if necessary following the round-robin between teams of identical 1-2 records competing for a berth in the Semi-Final.

In the 12 times the game has been played, only twice has the winner seized this opportunity by going on to win the Semi-Final and Championship Final. Those two teams were the 2009 Windsor Spitfires, who eliminated the host Rimouski Oceanic before beating the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Kelowna Rockets, and the 2012 host Shawinigan Cataractes, who defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings then went on to victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs and the London Knights.

