EN
FR
MENU
June 29, 2022
Memorial Cup Final – Post Game – Coach and President/GM
Watch more
Memorial Cup
on CHL TV
Hear from Sea Dogs President/GM Trevor Georgie and head coach Gardiner MacDougall
More News
June 29, 2022 — Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Hamilton Bulldogs
3 hours ago
2:13
Memorial Cup Final - Post Game - Poirier & Bezeau
4 hours ago
Saint John (6) - Hamilton (3) – Memorial Cup Final Highlights
4 hours ago
3:09
Memorial Cup Final - Post Game - Sévigny & Dufour
5 hours ago
Sea Dogs hoist Memorial Cup for second time in club history
7 hours ago
7:46
2022 Memorial Cup
June 29 — Hamilton Bulldogs Availability
15 hours ago