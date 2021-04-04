CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Titan’s Cole Huckins

Hockey is a family affair for Cole Huckins.

Growing up with a handful of relatives who played at the pro level, including cousin and longtime NHLer Ryan Malone, Huckins learned the game from an early age and has developed into a promising playmaker now in his second season with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Following a modest rookie campaign, the Fredericton, N.B., native is producing north of a point-per-game pace this season in tallying 10 goals and 16 assists through 25 appearances to help him earn Central Scouting recognition as a projected early selection in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Huckins discussed how his family has influenced his hockey career, how he is performing at a high level in a unique season, and more in the latest edition of the CHL Sunday Spotlight presented by WINMAR:

What was your most memorable moment from your rookie year?

I think just the first game with the team, playing your first game at home in front of everyone. You get the jitters and I think that was a really special moment for me.

What do you attribute to your increased point production this season?

Just having another year to grow and another year in the league of playing with great players on my team helps me in the points column. I play with some great players so I have to give a lot of credit to them as well.

What has it been like to regularly face off with teams within your own division?

It has definitely been different. A lot less road trips and not as much hotel time. It has been fun playing Saint John and Moncton. It is always a good game. It has been different but it is exciting.

How have your family members influenced your hockey career?

I had some great role models growing up and I really looked up to them. Whenever I have a question about hockey or if I am going through something, it seems one of them has been through it and has some words of advice. It has been awesome for me.

Which NHL player do you model your game after and why?

I really like Jamie Benn and Mark Scheifele. I think they are big forwards who play 200 feet. They play in all situations. I really like the idea of playing to become like them.