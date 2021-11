Excelling as a rare overage first year player in the OHL, Lucas Edmonds’ path has been unconventional to say the least, taking him from North Bay, to the GTHL, and Sweden before┬ámaking his way to Kingston.

Catch Edmonds and the Frontenacs on Saturday, November 13th at 3:00pm as they take on the Mississauga Steelheads before a national audience on CBC.