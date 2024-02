Yanick Jean sets QMJHL record with 590th win

With the Chicoutimi Saguenéens’ 5-0 win over his former team, the Victoriaville Tigres, head coach Yanick Jean set a QMJHL record with his 590th victory tonight.

In doing so, Jean lowered the mark of 589 that belonged to Richard Martel, who coached in the QMJHL from 1993 to 2011.

Jean joined the QMJHL in 2002 as an assistant with the Saguenéens, in addition to coaching a few games on an interim basis. His first official stint as head coach was with the now-defunct Prince Edward Island Rocket, from 2005 to 2008, before he accepted the same role with the Tigres mid-season in 2007-2008.

He remained with Victoriaville until 2014 before he returned to Chicoutimi where he has racked up wins since the middle of the 2014-2015 season.

“Longevity is a sign of skill and adaptation,” notes Commissioner Mario Cecchini. “In 22 years, Yanick has had to adapt to all kinds of players and teams, and he’s managed to last and rack up victories. Best of all, he could go on to improve his record, as he’s still young and the Saguenéens will be a team to watch over the next few years.

“On behalf of myself and the QMJHL, I’d like to congratulate Yanick Jean for his hard work and dedication.”

Yanick Jean’s wins by team:

Chicoutimi: 293

Victoriaville: 229

Prince Edward Island: 68