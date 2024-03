WHL champion Myatovic signs with Ducks

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Nico Myatovic has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks selected Myatovic 33rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Injuries limited Myatovic to just 34 games in 2023-24 where he recorded 30 points (nine goals). The year prior, he had 30 goals and 60 points in the regular season and added seven postseason points as he helped Seattle to the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions. At the 2023 Memorial Cup, he had four points (1G, 3A) in five games as the T-Birds reached the final.

The 119th overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, the Prince George, B.C., native has played 181 games for Seattle.

Myatovic made his AHL debut Friday as he lined up for San Diego in a 4-0 win over Tucson.