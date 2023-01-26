Team White wins 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf had a goal and an assist as Team White won the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game 4-2 over Team Red.

Seattle’s Scott Ratzlaff and Moose Jaw’s Jackson Unger combined to stop 45 shots in the Team White net as Connor Bedard was held off the scoresheet in his hometown.

“We were confident, we played well and we won,” Rehkopf said. “We’re really happy.”

The Mooseheads’ Mathieu Cataford’s rising backhander had given Team Red a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first before Owen Sound and Team White captain Colby Barlow’s power play goal 3:04 later tied the game.

After a goalless second period, where Ratzlaff denied a Riley Heidt Michigan attempt, Rehkopf gave Team White a 2-1 lead at 3:53 with a snap release before Ottawa’s Luca Pinelli scored the game-winner from the low slot at 13:53.

Luca Pinelli from the low slot! Team ⚪️ | #CHLKTP pic.twitter.com/NoGl97BAwo — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 26, 2023

Oshawa’s Cal Ritchie scored into an empty net at 16:30 before Winnipeg’s Zach Benson scored a late consolation with 35.9 seconds left in regulation.

“It was electric out there,” Ratzlaff said. “It was definitely an important game. All of the guys stepped up really well.”

Rehkopf was named Team White’s recipient of the Jim Gregory Player of the Game while Heidt earned the honour for Team Red.