Steelheads acquire Kraken prospect Rehkopf

The Brampton Steelheads have acquired Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf from the Kitchener Rangers.

In return, the Rangers received 10 OHL Draft picks.

Rehkopf finished second in goals scored in the OHL in 2023-24 with 52 while he ranked ninth in scoring with 95 points. His 16 power play goals were tied for the OHL lead while his 258 shots were the sixth most. Across 60 games, he recorded a 1.58 point-per-game average.

The 17th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Rehkopf tallied 100 goals and 187 points in 193 games with Kitchener.

Internationally, the the 19-year-old represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors and won a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 50th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Rehkopf joins a number of NHL prospects in Brampton that includes Finn Harding (PITT), Jakub Fibigr (SEA), Ryerson Leenders (BUF), Steve Leskovar (MIN), Angus MacDonnell (DAL) and Luke Misa (CGY) alongside top 2025 NHL Draft prospects Jack Ivankovic and Porter Martone.