Spitfires captain Greentree signs entry-level contract with Kings

Windsor Spitfires captain Liam Greentree has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the LA Kings.

Greentree’s second OHL season saw him set new career highs in goals (36), assists (54) and points (90). At season’s end he was named to the OHL Third All-Star Team. Across two seasons with the Spits, Greentree – the 34th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft – has amassed 135 points in 125 games.

Internationally, the 18-year-old captured gold at both the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

A native of Oshawa, ON., Greentree was named the youngest captain in Spitfires history Jan. 13, 2024.

The Kings selected Greentree 26th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.