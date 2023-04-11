Road to Memorial Cup daily: Blades and Spirit win Game 7’s

CHL Three Stars

Ethan Cardwell (SJ) claimed Monday’s first star after a dramatic finish in Hamilton that saw Barrie advance to the second round. Cardwell, who was named the Sharks’ Prospect of the Year earlier in the day, completed his hat-trick with 9.9 seconds left in regulation as the Colts eliminated the defending J. Ross Robertson Cup champions in Game 6. Cardwell had 43 goals and 90 points in the regular season.

Matyas Sapovaliv (VKG) had four points (2G, 2A) to be named second star as Saginaw won Game 7 over Flint. Sapovaliv scored the game-winner with 3:48 left in regulation into the second round for the fifth time in franchise history.

Matyas Melovsky collected the third star after he scored the overtime winner for Baie-Comeau to force a Game 7 against Moncton. Melovsky, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, needed just 23 seconds of overtime to tie the series at 3-3. The Czech native finished second in QMJHL rookie scoring with 58 points in the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Colts win series 4-2

Game 6: Colts 5-4 Bulldogs

In addition to Cardwell’s heroics, Barrie captain Brandt Clarke (LA) added three points (1G, 2A) as the Colts made the second round for the sixth time in the last 10 seasons

Beau Akey also scored while Evan Vierling had four assists

The Colts will play North Bay in the second round

#SJSharks prospect Ethan Cardwell completed his hat-trick in dramatic fashion as his third goal came with 9.9 seconds left in regulation to send the @OHLBarrieColts into Round 2! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/l1nRiDUdJW — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 11, 2023

Western Conference

(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint — Spirit win series 4-3

Game 7: Firebirds 6-3 Spirit

Dean Loukus had three points (1G, 2A) for Saginaw while Mitchell Smith and Joey Willis each had multi-point outings

Tristan Lennox (NYI) made 20 saves in the Spirit net

Amadeus Lombardi (DET) scored twice for Flint

The Spirit will face Sarina in the second round

WHL

(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina — Blades win series 4-3

Game 7: Blades 4-1 Pats

Jake Chiasson (EDM), Spencer Shugrue Vaughn Watterodt and Trevor Wong all scored as Saskatoon won the Battle of Saskatchewan in Game 7

Austin Elliott stopped 25 shots to secure the win for Saskatoon

Connor Bedard had an assist in defeat as he tallied an incredible 20 points (10 goals) in just seven postseason games

The Blades will battle Red Deer in Round 2

