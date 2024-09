Rights to Sens prospect acquired by Barrie Colts

The Barrie Colts continue their re-tooling by acquiring the rights to Ottawa Senators prospect Gabriel Eliasson from the Niagara IceDogs.

The 6’7″ 216lbs defenceman was selected 39th overall by the Senators in the 2024 NHL Draft and by Niagara, 12th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. The Colts sent a pair of draft picks to the IceDogs for the defender who will fill their second import spot.

A native of Kungsbacka, Sweden, Eliasson spent last season with the HV71 Jr. squad putting up six points in 36 games while racking up 103 penalty minutes. He also helped Sweden win bronze at the 2024 U18 championships.

Eliasson had previously committed to the University of Michigan.