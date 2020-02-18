Playoff Picture: Hurricanes headed to the postseason

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have qualified for the playoffs for the fifth year running.

Sitting second place in the WHL’s Central Division with a 34-14-2-5 record and 75 points, the Hurricanes have confirmed a playoff berth after the Regina Pats fell in regulation to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Monday.

Headlined by Buffalo Sabres first-round pick Dylan Cozens who leads the Hurricanes with 73 points, the group also includes key contributors like fellow forward and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Oliver Okuliar as well as blue-liner Alex Cotton, who tops all WHL defencemen with 59 points and who skates on the top defensive pairing with newly minted Minnesota Wild prospect Calen Addison.

As Lethbridge aims to capture its first league title since 1997, the club looks to build on a seven-game exit at the hands of the Calgary Hitmen last spring.

