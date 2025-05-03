FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 2: Sweden's Filip Ekberg #14 celebrates after scoring a second period goal against USA during Semifinal Round action at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Comerica Center on May 2, 2025 in Frisco, Texas, USA. (Photo by Micheline Veluvolu/IIHF)

Ottawa’s Ekberg sets Swedish scoring record at U18 World Championships

Photo credit: Micheline Veluvolu

Filip Ekberg is having a U18 World Championship like no other Swedish player ever has.

The Ottawa 67’s forward became Sweden’s all-time single tournament scoring leader Friday night when he recorded his 17th point on his 10th goal in a 4-3 semi-final win over USA.

He’d add an assist later in the game and sits on 18 points heading into tonight’s gold medal game against Canada.

“It’s not something I tried to think of,” Ekberg said of breaking the record. “We’re not here for ourselves; we’re here to win a gold medal like a team.”

In addition to his 18 points, Ekberg’s 10 goals are also a Swedish record. He is also one point shy of tying Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander for the Swedish all-time points record of 19 at the tournament. Moreso, the single tournament scoring record is 22 points set by the USA’s James Hagens last year.

“I get to play with really really good and skilled players,” Ekberg said of his teammates. “If you pass them the puck they will score and they will find you as well.”

But while he was honoured to be in the record books, it’s winning gold tonight that he only cares about.

“That’s what we came [here] for,” Ekberg said. “That’s what everybody on our team wants and now we’re here.”

Sweden went 3-1-0 in the round-robin with their lone blemish a 6-3 loss to the USA. After they cruised past Finland 7-2 in the quarterfinals, they got their revenge against the hosts with a 4-3 victory in the semis. Sweden have previously won gold at the U18 World Championships twice with their most recent success coming in 2022.

“They’re a really skilled team,” Ekberg said of Canada. “We know they are a good team but we are trying to focus on ourselves. If we play like [we did in the semis] and not give up too many chances we have a good chance to win.”

The 33rd overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by Ottawa, Ekberg had a solid first season in the OHL. In 53 games, he tallied 16 goals and 45 points with a +5 rating while he was listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

But he’s turned heads this week in Texas to the point that his draft stock will have risen. After he ended the OHL regular season on an 11-game point streak (6G/11A), his game has hit another level at the U18’s.

“I came in with a lot of confidence into this tournament and that has kept going from my last game in Ottawa,” Ekberg said.