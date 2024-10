Oilers ink Knights’ O’Reilly to three-year ELC

London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

O’Reilly has played seven games for the Knights this season where he’s totalled five points (two goals). A year ago, he had a crucial role on the Knights’ OHL winning side as he contributed 20 goals and 56 points in the regular season and finished with a +32 rating while he appeared in all 68 games. In the playoffs, he had 12 points (five goals) in 16 appearances while he played at a point-per-game pace at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

A veteran of only 80 OHL games, the Oilers jumped back into the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft to select O’Reilly 32nd overall.