OHL Weekend Notebook: Nov. 16, 2021

The OHL Weekend Notebook recaps the weekend that was with news, information and interesting facts from both on and off the ice.

Attack come back in Welsh’s debut

Kirsten Welsh hit the ice on Friday in Kitchener, becoming the first female linesperson to ever work an OHL regular season game. The Owen Sound Attack made it extra interesting, rallying from down 2-0 with four unanswered third period goals at The Aud. The Bears rounded out the weekend with a win over Guelph on Saturday as Nick Chenard turned in a 45-save performance, giving the Attack three straight victories.

Larry Mavety honoured in Kingston

OHL commissioner David Branch, Ottawa 67’s coaching legend Brian Kilrea, former long-time general manager Sherry Bassin and Kingston Frontenacs owner and governor Doug Springer were present at ice level to unveil a brand new Larry Mavety banner that was raised to the heights of the Leon’s Centre on Saturday. The Frontenacs played touching tributes from former players to Mavety, who was involved in the OHL as a GM and head coach for over 30 years. The Fronts came out and won a tight game for Mav before a national audience on CBC, as Shane Wright scored the shootout winner in a 5-4 triumph over the Mississauga Steelheads.

Pastujov not slowing down

Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov is the king of the OHL scoring mountain, riding a five-game goal-scoring streak out of Saturday’s action to give him 27 points (15-12–27) over 16 games this season. The Guelph Storm winger leads the League with 74 shots on goal and sits tied for the OHL goal-scoring lead with Sault Ste. Marie’s Tye Kartye. The product of Bradenton, Florida now has points in 14 of his 16 games this season.

Keep em’ coming, Sasha ?️@AnaheimDucks draftee @sashapastujov12 lights the lamp for a League-leading 15th time this season, extending his goal-scoring streak to five games for @Storm_City ? pic.twitter.com/swJj1ESdp9 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 14, 2021

Kartye tacks on two more power play goals

Soo Greyhounds overage winger Tye Kartye is potting power play goals at quite the pace, scoring two more this past weekend. His 12 currently lead the CHL, and are twice as many as the next highest power play goal producer in the OHL this season. He’s scored more man advantage markers than the collective total of nine different OHL clubs, and has the most by a Greyhound since Michael Bunting scored 12 during the 2014-15 season.

Tye Kartye has been dynamite on the #OHL’s top PP unit ? pic.twitter.com/aUJNZQxzRY — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 14, 2021

Coe on a playmaking spree

San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe has assists in five straight for the North Bay Battalion. The 6-foot-5, 203Ib. winger has racked up nine helpers over his past five contests, chipping in with three in Sunday’s 4-0 blanking of the Sudbury Wolves. Coe recently played in his 200th OHL contest, becoming the sixth player in North Bay Battalion history to do so exclusively with the club. Coe’s 19 assists currently lead the OHL.

Nolans making things happen in Sarnia

The Sarnia Sting got off to a slow start, but have now won three of their last four with some increased offensive output courtesy the top line of Nolan Burke, Nolan Dann and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ty Voit. Burke leads the team with 10 goals, scoring twice in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit. Dann is riding a five-game goal-scoring streak and has 11 points (7-4–11) through 12 games this season. Voit, one of the League’s top playmakers, leads Sarnia with 15 points (4-11–15) in 11 contests. The Sting recently re-inserted local overage product Nolan DeGurse into their lineup as he scored his first of the season in Saturday’s win.

The Dann-Voit-Burke line is buzzin’ in Saginaw ?@MapleLeafs prospect Ty Voit threads the needle to Nolan Burke who buries his ninth of the campaign for @StingHockey ? pic.twitter.com/THlwkK0zZr — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 14, 2021

Spearing returns to Petes lineup, Sproule keeps scoring

The Peterborough Petes got a boost last weekend with the return of captain Shawn Spearing to the lineup. The hard-working defender was sidelined with an injury but returned to score his first of the season in his second game back, helping the Petes beat the Barrie Colts 5-4 in overtime. The Petes have had to deal with their share of injuries in the early going, with San Jose Sharks prospect Artem Guryev out with a wrist injury since Oct. 16th and 19-year-old goaltender Tye Austin down with a shoulder injury since Oct. 14. In other positive news for the Petes, overage winger Emmett Sproule continues to be quite the addition, carrying a League-high 14-game point streak into this week. He’s second in Petes scoring with 20 points (7-13–20).

Emmett Sproule has the longest OHL point streak this season. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/TIzAwGQsjo — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 15, 2021

Rangers reverse fortunes in Michigan

The Kitchener Rangers were challenged with the task of recovering from a third period collapse at home to Owen Sound on Friday, hitting the road for back-to-back games in Flint and Saginaw on Saturday and Sunday. The Rangers accomplished their mission though, bringing home four points thanks to some great goaltending from rookie Jackson Parsons and Czech netminder Pavel Cajan. The Blueshirts also benefitted from the return of overage blueliner Arber Xhekaj who finished serving a five-game suspension. The Montreal Canadiens prospect put up a pair of two-point performances to give him 10 points (3-7–10) in as many games this season. Up next for the Rangers, the Saginaw Spirit visit The Aud on Friday night.

Jackson Parsons, ice in his veins ? A couple sensational saves from the @OHLRangers 16-year-old rookie, who turned aside 40 for the win on Saturday in Flint ? pic.twitter.com/kHkKOLJv9G — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 14, 2021

Wolves’ road woes continue

The Sudbury Wolves have been dynamite at home, owning the League’s second-best winning percentage of .833 in friendly confines, but struggles away from the Sudbury Arena continued in North Bay on Sunday as the Wolves were limited to 14 shots in their ninth consecutive road loss. Currently the most penalized team in the League, they also own the OHL’s 18th-ranked penalty kill. Mitchell Weeks has been a big part of Sudbury’s success this season. The overage netminder has faced at least 34 shots in four of his past five games, winning three of them. The Wolves have been down forwards Kosta Manikis, Michael Derbidge and defenceman Andre Anania to injury of late, but return to home ice on Friday against the Ottawa 67’s. The three-in-three weekend continues with stops in Hamilton and Mississauga on Saturday and Sunday.