OHL champion Smith moved to Brampton

The Brampton Steelheads have acquired Anaheim Ducks prospect Konnor Smith from the Owen Sound Attack.

In return, the Attack received seven OHL draft picks.

Smith, Owen Sound’s captain, has played in only eight games this year but has played at a point-per-game pace. Across 187 OHL games, Smith has 52 points (20 goals) that included a career high nine goals and 18 points a year ago.

The overage d-man was crowned an OHL champion in 2023 with Peterborough but was moved to Owen Sound at last year’s OHL trade deadline. Smith made his pro debut at the end of 2023-24 with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls where he had a goal in six appearances.

In Brampton, Smith joins fellow NHL prospects Vilmer Alriksson (VAN), Jakub Fibigr (SEA), Finn Harding (PIT), Stevie Leskovar (MIN), Angus MacDonell (DAL), Luke Misa (CGY) and Carson Rehkopf (SEA) as well as 2025 NHL Draft prospects Jack Ivankovic and Porter Martone.

Smith was the 97th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.