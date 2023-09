Mooseheads retire MacKinnon’s number

Photo credit: Trevor MacMillan

Former Halifax Mooseheads star Nathan MacKinnon had his no. 22 jersey retired by the franchise Friday night ahead of the team’s 2023-24 home opener.

MacKinnon played two seasons in Halifax from 2011-13 where he recorded 63 goals and 153 points in 102 games. In his second season, MacKinnon led Halifax to its first QMJHL and Memorial Cup title.

At the 2013 Memorial Cup, the Halifax native collected the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the tournament’s most valuable player as well as the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as top scorer after he had 13 points (seven goals) that was highlighted by a hat-trick in the final.

MacKinnon was subsequently selected first overall by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft where he has spent the last decade. He helped lead the Avs to a Stanley Cup in 2022 while last season he tallied a career high 42 goals and 111 points.

In 709 NHL games, MacKinnon has recorded 759 points (284 goals) and is a six-time NHL All-Star. Ranked third all-time in Avs scoring, the 28-year-old won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2020 and the Calder Trophy in 2014 after an impressive rookie campaign.

A three-time finalist for the Hart Trophy, MacKinnon has gold medals with Canada at the Ivan Hlinka (2013) and the IIHF World Championship (2015).

MacKinnon is the fourth Mooseheads alumnus to have his jersey retired after Alex Tanguay (18), Jody Shelley (25) and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (47).