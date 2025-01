KANATA, ONTARIO - JANUARY 2: Germany Julius Sumpf #26 celebrates at the bench with teammates after scoring a third period goal against Kazakhstan during Relegation Round action at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on January 2, 2025 in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/IIHF)

Moncton’s Sumpf scores game-winner as Germany maintain World Juniors status

Photo credit: Andre Ringuette / HHOF Images on Ice

He isn’t eligible to play but thanks to Moncton’s Julius Sumpf, Germany will be at the 2026 World Juniors.

The Wildcats forward had the game-winner Thursday afternoon as Germany beat Kazakhstan 4-3 in the relegation game to ensure they will be in Minneapolis a year from now.

“It’s really big for the whole country,” Sumpf said. “We did everything we could to stay in the top group and that’s what we did.”

They had to battle back from a deficit multiple times to do so. They trailed 1-0 in the first and early in the second found themselves behind 3-1 early into the second period. But three straight power play goals – capitalized by Sumpf’s game-winner at 4:03 of the third – turned the tide.

“We didn’t start good,” Sumpf said. “We were a little bit sleepy honestly. Our special teams have been really good over the whole tournament, penalty kill and power play.”

Germany went 0-4-0 in the round-robin but today’s win will guarantee their spot at the World Juniors for a seventh straight year.

“It means a lot,” said Saskatoon’s David Lewandowski. “We have a young team and everyone wants to play again next year.”

It was perhaps fitting that Sumpf scored the game-winner. A member of the 2024 squad too, he has arguably been Germany’s best player and led the team with seven points (two goals) in five games. He was named as one of Germany’s three best players of the tournament and was awarded with a watch post-game.

“It’s a nice watch you get,” he said with a smile. “It’s always a pleasure to play for Germany. It’s a great country and a group of guys we have with the coaching staff.

“The amount of people that watch this tournament … you’re wearing your countries logo on your chest … it’s unreal.”