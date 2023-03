Soo Greyhounds captain Bryce McConnell-Barker has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.

McConnell-Barker leads the Greyhounds in scoring with 74 points in 2022-23 and is a goal shy of 30 this season.

The London, Ont., native was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft and has tallied 123 points in 154 games with the Soo.

New York selected McConnell-Barker with the 97th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.