Luchanko signs entry-level deal with Flyers

Guelph Storm forward Jett Luchanko has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Luchanko led the Storm in scoring in 2023-24 with 74 points while he reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his OHL career.

The 17-year-old won a gold medal earlier this year at the 2024 U18 World Championships while he was the recipient of the William Hanley Trophy as the OHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Luchanko has 88 career points in 114 games with the Storm after he was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft.

Philadelphia selected Luchanko with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.