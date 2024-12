He makes more NHL history as he signs ELC with Jets

The Niagara IceDogs’ Kevin He has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

In 29 games this year, He has 43 points to sit 14th in OHL scoring while his 23 goals rank fourth.

The 25th selection in the 2022 OHL Draft, He has 130 points in 155 career games to rank 19th in team scoring.

By signing his entry-level contract, He is the first Chinese born player to sign a contract. Earlier this year, he became the highest Chinese born player selected in the NHL Draft when the Jets took him 109th overall.

https://x.com/CHLHockey/status/1843049166177714497