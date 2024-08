Guité and Huang proudly representing Chicoutimi at 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens are well represented at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Two of the club’s most promising young stars – Émile Guité and Alex Huang – were both named to Canada’s roster for the tournament in Edmonton, AB., and have starred thus far.

“We’re a tight young group in Chicoutimi,” Huang said. “It’s a great experience that [we are] able to embrace it here and represent our country.”

Through four games, Guité’s three goals are tied for the lead among Canadian skaters while he is tied second in scoring with six points. Huang is fifth in team scoring with four points (two goals) as both have been integral to Canada’s run to Saturday’s final where they will seek a third straight Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal.

"Out of the penalty box and into the back of the net!" @SagueneensLHJMQ d-man Alex Huang has 🇨🇦's second! #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/5VFW3tmXvg — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 10, 2024

In Chicoutimi, the pair are intertwined pretty closely. Guité was the second overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft while Huang was selected at no. 5.

The selections were quickly justified last season; Guité ranked second in goals (25) and points (57) among QMJHL rookies while Huang was tied first with eight goals and placed second with 36 points among first-year defencemen. Both were subsequently named to the QMJHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Both eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, early mocks project both players being selected inside the Top 50.

“I don’t think about it too much,” Guité said. “I’m just trying to focus on my game and if I do that scouts will see it.”

The pair will look to follow in teammate Maxim Massé’s footsteps next June. Massé, the CHL Rookie of the Year in 2023, was selected 66th overall by Anaheim in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Massé, alongside Guité and Huang, are part of a young nucleus that will see the Sags be a perennial contender in the QMJHL over the next few years.

A year ago, the team reached the second round of the QMJHL playoffs for the first time since 2021. But expectations are higher this year.

The club has already acquired a pair of experienced ’04 players in Felix Gagnon as well as two-time QMJHL champion Kassim Gaudet.

“I’m really excited,” Guité said. “We have some new 20’s and we’ll be good. I’m really excited to start and get to camp.”

On a roster that also features young talent such as Thomas Desruisseaux, Nathan Lecompte, Jonathan Prud’homme and Emmanuel Vermette – as well as Jayden Plouffe, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL Draft – the Sags are in good hands as they seek a third Q title.

“We have a great young group of guys but we also have a great leadership group of 20 and 19 year olds,” Huang said. “I feel we have a great mix of players and will be able to make a deep playoff run.”