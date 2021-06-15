GrowStronger with Kubota Canada and the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to join season two of the #GrowStronger challenge in partnership with Kubota Canada.

The #GrowStronger movement encourages Canadians to start their own garden to grow food, grow appreciation, and grow stronger, together, because all Canadians can be farmers regardless of property size, space, or gardening experience.

Honouring the Kubota Way, the CHL is helping our partners connect with communities across Canada with help from three players representing our leagues from coast to coast. Taylor Gauthier of the Western Hockey League’s Prince George Cougars, Ethan Cardwell of the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, and Gabriel Belley-Pelletier of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Baie-Comeau Drakkar are undertaking the challenge of starting their own garden throughout the remainder of the offseason.

A native of Calgary, Gauthier competed in the 2019 Top Prospects Game. Since 2017, the Prince George Cougars netminder has played 152 games, while his international resume also includes a gold-medal win with Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a silver-medal finish at the 2021 World Juniors. As the 2021 NHL Draft nears, Cardwell ranks 159th among North American skaters per NHL Central Scouting. Since 2018, the budding right-wing has played 78 games with the Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts. Originally eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft, defenceman Gabriel Belley-Pelletier has played 121 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes, Quebec Remparts, and Baie-Comeau Drakkar since 2017.

Kubota Canada has provided each player with 13 different kinds of seeds, Kubota gloves, a Kubota t-shirt, and a Kubota hat to help them get started at home. The players and leagues will share their stories along the way, shedding light on the values of gardening, the farming community, and how it relates to us all.

La LHJMQ et Gabriel Belley-Pelletier du @DrakkardeBaieCo sont très contents de pouvoir #CultiverLaForce avec @KubotaCanadaLtd encore une fois cet été! Comme nos légumes, c'est ensemble que nous allons grandir. Jetez un œil à la boîte qui aidera Gabriel à préparer son jardin! 📽️ pic.twitter.com/UVWKRGfpDZ — LHJMQ 😷 (@LHJMQ) June 8, 2021

We're all set to #GrowStronger with @KubotaCanadaLtd and the @CHLHockey again this summer! Stay tuned for updates from @tgoats_35 as he grows his backyard garden! pic.twitter.com/TK5jJTASBf — The WHL (@TheWHL) June 6, 2021

The #GrowStronger program launched in 2020 and was modelled after the Victory Gardens that emerged following the First and Second World Wars in hopes of boosting morale and assisting with food supply. The Victory Gardens contained various vegetables, crops, fruit, and herbs that were tended to by communities for the greater good and to provide a sense of purpose.

Kubota Canada’s goal is to encourage families and community members to work together toward the greater good, while getting outside, exercising a sense of community, and the satisfaction of starting an ongoing project from start to finish during trying times.

Let’s #GrowStronger. Join the movement and make an impact by growing food and appreciation, together. Tag your post with the hashtag #GrowStronger and share your garden with us. Follow along with the CHL, WHL, OHL, QMJHL, and Kubota Canada social media platforms all summer!

#GrowStronger Season 2 has begun and we are challenging YOU to plant a garden and join the movement. Follow us for fun tips & tricks all season long. https://t.co/929WTzWvvVhttps://t.co/oGiQ0cycYw — Kubota Canada (@KubotaCanadaLtd) May 11, 2021

For more information, tips and tricks, visit kubota.ca/growstronger.

For a look back at last season’s gardens, click here.