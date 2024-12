KANATA, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 29: Canada’s Carter George #30 looks on during Preliminary Round - Group A action against Germany at 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on December 29, 2024 in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/IIHF)

George stars once again with second shutout of 2025 World Juniors

Photo credit: Andre Ringuette / HHOF Images on Ice

56 up, 56 down.

Owen Sound’s Carter George has literally been unbeatable through two starts for Canada at the 2025 World Juniors.

After a 31-save performance on Boxing Day in a 4-0 win over Finland, the LA Kings prospect turned away 25 shots Sunday to backstop Canada to a 3-0 win over Germany.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to do it again,” the Thunder Bay, ON., native said. “I just want to go out there and do my part to get this team a win.

“We all pitch into the system and our ‘D’ core has been unbelievable this tournament to keep stuff out to the perimeter so I have to thank them a lot.”

With back-to-back shutouts, George finds himself in rarified air. He is the first Canadian goalie to record two straight shutouts since Devon Levi in 2019 while he is the first netminder to begin a World Juniors with a pair of shutouts since fellow CHL alumnus Jake Allen in 2010.

“It’s the best feeling in the world knowing you have probably the best goalie in this tournament, hands down,” said London’s Oliver Bonk (PHI). “It’s a really good feeling knowing that when you do mess up he’s got your back.”

George – who sent waves through the CHL world last month when he scored just the eighth goalie goal in OHL history – is no stranger to the big lights of international hockey. In fact, in 12 starts in a Canada jersey he’s never lost.

He backstopped Canada to gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a 2.26 GAA across four starts and five appearances. At the 2024 U18 World Championships he went 6-0-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage to earn a second international gold medal.

Add in a perfect World Juniors record, George can’t be solved in a Canada jersey.

“I feel pretty confident in the net and just try to stay in the moment the whole time and play with calmness,” he said. “I think that’s my game and when I stick to my game that’s when I’m at my best.”