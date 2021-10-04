Frontenacs’ Chromiak signs with Kings

Los Angeles – The LA Kings have signed forward Martin Chromiak to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $838,333.

Chromiak, 19, posted 19 points (7-12=19) and a plus-6 rating in 32 games last season with HK Dukla Trencin (Slovakia). The 6-1, 195-pound forward has played two full seasons in the top league in Slovakia, registering 25 points (12-13=25) with a plus-11 rating in 64 games.

The Ilava, Slovakia native was selected by the Kings in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Prior to the 2019-20 season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he played in 28 games during his first season with the Kingston Frontenacs (OHL), posting 33 points (11-22=33). He finished the season leading the team in points per game (1.18) and ranked sixth in points, fifth in assists and seventh in assists.

Chromiak has represented Team Slovakia at multiple international events. Most recently, he played in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting scoring one goal in five games. In 2020, he played in the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championships where he recorded three points (2-1=3).

