Friday Highlights: Firing up the Thanksgiving weekend

KINGSTON 8, OTTAWA 1

– Lucas Edmonds shone in his OHL debut with two goals and two assists as the Kingston Frontenacs routed the division rival Ottawa 67’s 8-1 in their home opener.

– Freshly-appointed captain Shane Wright finished the night with a goal and two assists.

– First round 2020 pick Paul Ludwinski scored his first OHL goal and finished the night with three points.

– Dallas Stars draft pick Francesco Arcuri finished with a goal and an assist to his name.

– Jordan Frasca picked up three assists and Thomas Budnick skated away with two.

– L.A. Kings prospect Martin Chromiak opened the scoring 1:15 into the first period.

– Dylan Robinson scored Ottawa’s lone goal as Kingston’s Leevi Merilainen made 14 saves to win his debut.

– The Frontenacs honoured long-time former general manager and head coach Larry Mavety prior to puck drop. The legendary OHL builder passed away in December 2020.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

FRONTS WIN 8-1! Great way to start the 2021-22 season ?#KGNvsOTTpic.twitter.com/GcrSZDRM9C — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) October 9, 2021

#OHLThreeStars ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Lucas Edmonds enjoys a 4-point #OHL debut, newly minted @Sudbury_Wolves captain Jack Thompson leads the way to victory and Wyatt Johnston dazzles with a dandy OT setup. #GameON pic.twitter.com/jqvrxly5C6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 9, 2021

WINDSOR 3, SARNIA 2 OT

– New York Rangers prospect Will Cuylle scored 14 seconds into overtime on a feed from Wyatt Johnston and the Windsor Spitfires bounced back from a Friday night loss to edge the Sarnia Sting 3-2.

– Nolan Burke and Ty Voit gave Sarnia a 2-0 lead.

– Johnston and Detroit Red Wings pick Pasquale Zito scored in the third period for Windsor to force OT.

– Zito and Johnston rounded out the night with two points apiece.

– Cuylle wrapped up the night with a team-high eight shots on goal.

– The Spitfires outshot the Sting 42-20 as Sarnia netminder Ben Gaudreau earned first star honours with 39 saves.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER! CUYLLE BURIES IT. Johnston with the steal and assist ? SPITFIRES WIN! #WindsorSpitfires — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) October 9, 2021

SUDBURY 6, PETERBOROUGH 3

– Captain Jack Thompson led with a goal and two assists as his Sudbury Wolves doubled up the Peterborough Petes 6-3 in their home opener.

– The Wolves celebrated their 2019-20 Central Division title with a banner raising ahead of puck drop.

– Liam Ross scored back-to-back goals with help from Evan Konyen to open the scoring.

– First overall 2021 pick Quentin Musty posted a pair of third period assists in the win and led with six shots on net.

– Samuel Mayer scored his first career OHL goal 3:24 into the first period.

– Peterborough’s Emmett Sproule and J.R. Avon scored their second goals in just as many games.

– The Petes outshot the Wolves 37-33.

GAME CENTRE

Game Recap:

Sudbury Wolves win!!??

The Pack will now travel down highway 11 to face the @OHLHoundPower tomorrow night at 7:07pm!#GameON l #ReadytoRUN l #Packisback pic.twitter.com/LvVjq567US — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) October 9, 2021

SOO 4, NORTH BAY 1

– The Soo Greyhounds scored three unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 win over the North Bay Battalion in their home opener.

– Calgary Flames prospect Rory Kerins opened the scoring and later added an assist. Overager Cole MacKay also rounded out the night with a goal and an assist.

– Marc Boudreau posted a pair of assists in the win.

– Fresh off a Thursday night hat-trick, Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov scored North Bay’s only goal.

– St. Louis Blues prospect Tanner Dickinson scored a goal and finished with six shots on net.

– Samuel Ivanov made 17 saves in his first OHL win, squaring off opposite North Bay’s Dom Divincentiis, who was also making his OHL debut.

– The Hounds wore specially themed 50th anniversary sweaters, kicking off the milestone season with a win.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

That’s the game! Hounds win first game back! 4-1 Final Score#GoHoundsGo pic.twitter.com/8vxym5wqtv — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) October 9, 2021

KITCHENER 6, GUELPH 5 OT

– Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Declan McDonnell scored midway through the extra frame to push his Kitchener Rangers to a 6-5 overtime win over the visiting rival Guelph Storm in their season opener. After a lengthy review, the goal stood as the game winner.

– L.A. Kings draft pick Francesco Pinelli notched a goal and two assists, including the feed to McDonnell in OT.

– Overage forward Mike Petizian opened the scoring at 3:28 and also finished with three points to his name.

– Guelph’s Matthew Poitras scored his first and second OHL goals 37 seconds apart.

– McDonnell and Joseph Serpa rounded out the win with two points. Guelph’s Braeden Bowman also posted two points.

– Bowman and rookie Jake Karabela finished with +4 ratings, with Karabela scoring once and adding two helpers.

– The shots ended 37-23 in favour of the Rangers.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

LONDON 3, OWEN SOUND 2 SO

– Forward Sean McGurn scored the shootout winner to send the London Knights to the win column with a 3-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.

– Brett Brochu earned first star honours, making 28 saves before stopping all four Owen Sound shooters he saw in the shootout.

– Gavin Bryant opened the scoring for the Attack with his first OHL goal midway through the first period.

– First round pick Colby Barlow scored his first OHL goal and totalled five shots on goal.

– London’s goals came from Landon Sim and Gerald Keane.

– The Attack outshot the Knights 30-25.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

HAMILTON 3, OSHAWA 2

– Ryan Humphrey scored the game winner with 1:47 remaining in the third period to lift the Hamilton Bulldogs over the Oshawa Generals 3-2 on the road.

– Logan Morrison and George Diaco led the Bulldogs with a goal and an assist each.

– Second overall 2021 pick Calum Ritchie opened the scoring with his first career OHL goal.

– Oshawa’s Ryan Stepien also found the back of the net.

– The shots ended 39-31 in the Bulldogs’ favour as Generals netminder Patrick Leaver earned first star honours in his debut.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS