MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 9, 2021

Friday Highlights: Firing up the Thanksgiving weekend

Ontario Hockey League

 

KINGSTON 8, OTTAWA 1
Lucas Edmonds shone in his OHL debut with two goals and two assists as the Kingston Frontenacs routed the division rival Ottawa 67’s 8-1 in their home opener.
– Freshly-appointed captain Shane Wright finished the night with a goal and two assists.
– First round 2020 pick Paul Ludwinski scored his first OHL goal and finished the night with three points.
– Dallas Stars draft pick Francesco Arcuri finished with a goal and an assist to his name.
Jordan Frasca picked up three assists and Thomas Budnick skated away with two.
– L.A. Kings prospect Martin Chromiak opened the scoring 1:15 into the first period.
Dylan Robinson scored Ottawa’s lone goal as Kingston’s Leevi Merilainen made 14 saves to win his debut.
– The Frontenacs honoured long-time former general manager and head coach Larry Mavety prior to puck drop. The legendary OHL  builder passed away in December 2020.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

WINDSOR 3, SARNIA 2 OT
– New York Rangers prospect Will Cuylle scored 14 seconds into overtime on a feed from Wyatt Johnston and the Windsor Spitfires bounced back from a Friday night loss to edge the Sarnia Sting 3-2.
Nolan Burke and Ty Voit gave Sarnia a 2-0 lead.
– Johnston and Detroit Red Wings pick Pasquale Zito scored in the third period for Windsor to force OT.
– Zito and Johnston rounded out the night with two points apiece.
– Cuylle wrapped up the night with a team-high eight shots on goal.
– The Spitfires outshot the Sting 42-20 as Sarnia netminder Ben Gaudreau earned first star honours with 39 saves.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

SUDBURY 6, PETERBOROUGH 3
– Captain Jack Thompson led with a goal and two assists as his Sudbury Wolves doubled up the Peterborough Petes 6-3 in their home opener.
– The Wolves celebrated their 2019-20 Central Division title with a banner raising ahead of puck drop.
Liam Ross scored back-to-back goals with help from Evan Konyen to open the scoring.
– First overall 2021 pick Quentin Musty posted a pair of third period assists in the win and led with six shots on net.
Samuel Mayer scored his first career OHL goal 3:24 into the first period.
– Peterborough’s Emmett Sproule and J.R. Avon scored their second goals in just as many games.
– The Petes outshot the Wolves 37-33.
GAME CENTRE

SOO 4, NORTH BAY 1
– The Soo Greyhounds scored three unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 win over the North Bay Battalion in their home opener.
– Calgary Flames prospect Rory Kerins opened the scoring and later added an assist. Overager Cole MacKay also rounded out the night with a goal and an assist.
Marc Boudreau posted a pair of assists in the win.
– Fresh off a Thursday night hat-trick, Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov scored North Bay’s only goal.
– St. Louis Blues prospect Tanner Dickinson scored a goal and finished with six shots on net.
Samuel Ivanov made 17 saves in his first OHL win, squaring off opposite North Bay’s Dom Divincentiis, who was also making his OHL debut.
– The Hounds wore specially themed 50th anniversary sweaters, kicking off the milestone season with a win.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

KITCHENER 6, GUELPH 5 OT
– Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Declan McDonnell scored midway through the extra frame to push his Kitchener Rangers to a 6-5 overtime win over the visiting rival Guelph Storm in their season opener. After a lengthy review, the goal stood as the game winner.
– L.A. Kings draft pick Francesco Pinelli notched a goal and two assists, including the feed to McDonnell in OT.
– Overage forward Mike Petizian opened the scoring at 3:28 and also finished with three points to his name.
– Guelph’s Matthew Poitras scored his first and second OHL goals 37 seconds apart.
– McDonnell and Joseph Serpa rounded out the win with two points. Guelph’s Braeden Bowman also posted two points.
– Bowman and rookie Jake Karabela finished with +4 ratings, with Karabela scoring once and adding two helpers.
– The shots ended 37-23 in favour of the Rangers.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

LONDON 3, OWEN SOUND 2 SO
– Forward Sean McGurn scored the shootout winner to send the London Knights to the win column with a 3-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.
Brett Brochu earned first star honours, making 28 saves before stopping all four Owen Sound shooters he saw in the shootout.
Gavin Bryant opened the scoring for the Attack with his first OHL goal midway through the first period.
– First round pick Colby Barlow scored his first OHL goal and totalled five shots on goal.
– London’s goals came from Landon Sim and Gerald Keane.
– The Attack outshot the Knights 30-25.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

HAMILTON 3, OSHAWA 2
Ryan Humphrey scored the game winner with 1:47 remaining in the third period to lift the Hamilton Bulldogs over the Oshawa Generals 3-2 on the road.
Logan Morrison and George Diaco led the Bulldogs with a goal and an assist each.
– Second overall 2021 pick Calum Ritchie opened the scoring with his first career OHL goal.
– Oshawa’s Ryan Stepien also found the back of the net.
– The shots ended 39-31 in the Bulldogs’ favour as Generals netminder Patrick Leaver earned first star honours in his debut.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
5 days ago
CHL Player of the Night - Lukas Svejkovsky (Oct 8)
6 hours ago
Highlights: Cougars (4) at Giants (6)
7 hours ago
Highlights: Pats (2) at Warriors (3)
7 hours ago
Titan wins against Saint John! Sea Dogs 2 Titan 5
7 hours ago
Charlottetown wins at home! Mooseheads 1 Islanders 4
7 hours ago
Canadian Hockey League announces Comprehensive Drug Testing as new partner in anti-doping testing and education
1 day ago