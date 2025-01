KANATA, ONTARIO - JANUARY 2: Czechia's Adam Jecho #10 celebrates with Jakub Stancl #21 after scoring a third period goal against Canada during Quarterfinal Round action at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at Canadian Tire Centre on January 2, 2025 in Kanata, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/IIHF)

Czechia to play for a World Juniors medal for fourth straight year

Photo credit: Andre Ringuette / IIHF

Once again Czechia are playing for a medal at the World Juniors.

Powered by its 12 CHL players – and one alumnus – Czechia will have an opportunity to leave with hardware for a fourth straight tournament.

“We just want to stay humble and prepare for the [semi-final],” said Kelowna’s Jakub Stancl (STL). “Stay with our feet on the ground and prepare for what’s coming.”

What’s coming is a clash with the defending champions, USA. But Czechia are more than equipped to face the five-time winners.

Offensively, Czechia have no issues scoring; their 30 goals are the most in the tournament. Stancl is tied for the team lead in goals (5) and points (8). He is also the only CHL player to have scored a hat-trick at the tournament as he found the back of the net three times Dec. 28 against Kazakhstan.

Former Barrie and Kitchener forward Eduard Sale (SEA) – in his third tournament – has tallied seven points and has risen to second all-time in scoring by a Czechia player at the World Juniors with 20 points. Jecho has six points while contributions have also come from the blue line in Brampton’s Jakub Fibigr (SEA), Brantford’s David Jiricek (STL) and Lethbridge’s Vojtech Port (ANA).

Edmonton’s Miroslav Holinka (TOR), Kamloops’ Matteo Koci, Brandon’s Dominik Petr, Rimouski’s Pavel Simek and Brampton’s Adam Zidlicky have also all registered points while Cape Breton’s Jakub Milota is the club’s third goaltender while Kelowna’s Marek Rocak is a spare d-man.

“They’re a super skilled team and have a really high pace,” Jecho said of the USA. “They have some really good players up front but I think we can expose them in their defensive game but it’s going to start us playing good defence and eventually scoring from our chances.”

Czechia U20 hockey has never had a run as successful as the past four years in program history. Yes, they won back-to-back gold medals in 2000 and 2001, but a run of four straight semi-finals appearances had never happened. In fact, from 2006-2017 , they suffered 11 consecutive quarterfinals exits.

But it’s been different since. They dropped the bronze medal game in 2022 to Sweden while a year later suffered overtime heartbreak to Canada to finish with silver. In 2023, they incredibly came back against Finland – a game they trailed 5-2 in the second – to win bronze.

The only thing missing right now is a third gold medal and that quest continues tonight.

“The last couple of years [have been] awesome for Czech junior hockey,” said Jecho who scored the game-winner against Canada in the quarterfinals with just 39.4 seconds left in regulation. “When you have this jersey on you have one mindset and that’s to play as long as you can.

“We are super fortunate and super happy.”

12 CHL players to represent Czechia at 2025 World Juniors

(G) Jabuk Milota (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

(D) Jakub Fibigr (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

(D) Adam Jiříček (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL)

(D) Matteo Koči (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

(D) Vojtech Port (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

(D) Marek Rocak (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Miroslav Holinka (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(F) Adam Jecho (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL)

(F) Dominik Petr (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

(F) Pavel Simek (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)

(F) Jakub Stancl (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

(F) Adam Zidlicky (Brampton Steelheads / OHL)