Colts pick up Oilers prospect Wakely in trade with Battalion

The Barrie Colts have acquired Edmonton Oilers prospect Dalyn Wakely from the North Bay Battalion.

In exchange, the Battalion received Shamar Moses and two OHL Draft picks.

Wakely had an explosive 2023-24 campaign as he finished third in OHL scoring with 104 points. He found the back of the net 39 times while his 65 assists were fourth most among OHL skaters.

In the postseason, Wakely finished second in goals (13) and seventh in points (23) as the Battalion reached the Eastern Conference Championship Series for a third straight year.

The overage forward played 199 games with the Battalion and departs the club fifth in scoring with 187 points while his 89 goals are third most.

In Barrie, Wakely joins a number of other NHL prospects in Beau Akey (EDM), Cole Beaudoin (UTA), Tristan Bertucci (DAL), Brad Gardiner (DAL), Emil Hemming (DAL) and Riley Patterson (VAN).

Edmonton selected Wakely 192nd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.