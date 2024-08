Brad Gardiner of the Ottawa 67's. Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images

Colts continue to add with acquisition of Stars prospect Gardiner

The Barrie Colts have acquired Dallas Stars prospect Brad Gardiner from the Ottawa 67’s.

In return, the 67’s received four OHL draft picks that included second round choices in 2026 and 2028.

Gardiner had a career best 49 points a year ago to finish fourth in 67’s scoring. He also found the back of the net 16 times and won 54.8 per cent of his faceoffs, tied for the seventh best percentage among OHL skaters to take at least 1,000 draws.

Across three seasons with Ottawa, Gardiner recorded 95 points (38 goals) in 188 games.

The addition of Gardiner adds to Barrie’s NHL drafted talent that also features Beau Akey (EDM), Cole Beaudoin (UTA), Tristan Bertucci (DAL), Emil Hemming (DAL), Riley Patterson (VAN) and Eduard Sale (SEA).

Dallas selected Gardiner 79th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.