CHL Weekend Review: WHL teams draft and sign new talent

April days are coming to an end, the sun is shining longer, and there’s still lots of Canadian Hockey League news to share including the recent WHL Bantam Draft.

Here’s a look at that story and more:

#WHLBantamDraft

The CHL family grew a little bit larger on Wednesday following the completion of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. 233 players born in 2005 were chosen across 13 rounds beginning with forward Connor Bedard of the West Van Warriors selected first overall by the Regina Pats who immediately signed a Standard Player Agreement. He’ll play for the Pats next season at 15-years-old as the first Western Canadian to receive Exceptional Player Status from Hockey Canada. Bedard and all other first round picks will be eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

BIG NEWS!! Pats Sign 2020 First Overall Pick Connor Bedard!!! Details here: https://t.co/LzhTfsifNA Action 📷's – Garrett James/CSSHL#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/E1bQ3ha3Hq — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) April 21, 2020

The @WHLPats have signed & will select 14-year old Connor Bedard first overall in the 2020 @TheWHL Bantam draft. Connor joined Sam Cosentino to discuss what this moment means for him & his family and what it's like to be the first player in the WHL to receive exceptional status. pic.twitter.com/j4CrV8O9aO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2020

Draft day excitement

The entire WHL Bantam Draft process was held online with all teams and staff working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prospective players and their families could watch a livestream of the first round and see all picks on the live results page. That’s exactly what the Weinstein family did, bursting with excitement when their son and brother Saige was selected 18th overall by the Spokane Chiefs.

We are extremely Proud of our son Saige for being selected by the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL 18th overall. Can’t wait to get goin again. pic.twitter.com/krKJRbS3Ee — Drew Weinstein (@ProudDad1965) April 22, 2020

End of an era in Kelowna

Kelowna Rockets assistant general manager and director of player personnel Lorne Frey will be transitioning from his current position to take a role as a senior advisor following the WHL Bantam Draft. The 70-year-old has been with the organization since its inception in Tacoma back in 1991-92 and has overseen famous Rockets picks like Tyler Myers, Dillon Dube, Tyson Barrie, Blake Comeau, and listed players Shea Weber, Josh Gorges, Duncan Keith and Jamie Benn. Frey was honoured with the WHL’s Distinguished Service Award during the 2010-11 season.

Kelowna Rockets assistant general manager and director of player personnel Lorne Frey will be transitioning from his current position to take a role as a senior advisor following tomorrow's WHL Bantam Draft. Details ➡️ https://t.co/vklAJ0Dx87 pic.twitter.com/rtF7kGxApk — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) April 21, 2020

Top WHL picks commit

Connor Bedard wasn’t the only top pick to quickly announce an official WHL commitment. Second and third overall picks Riley Heidt and Brayden Yager, both of the Saskatoon Contacts, have already signed with the Prince George Cougars and Moose Jaw Warriors respectively, and will be among the league’s top rookies to watch for the 2021-22 season.

NEWS| Riley Heidt, the second overall #WHLBantamDraft selection, has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement. READ📄| https://t.co/ajFWZOGYoI pic.twitter.com/ain4lV5GSP — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) April 23, 2020

NEWS: 2020 1st round pick Brayden Yager has committed to the Warriors & WHL w/ the signing of a Standard Player Agreement. Yager was selected 3rd overall at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. Last season w/ the Contacts he had 18-24-42pts in 44GP. DETAILS: https://t.co/IoH55hWX1A pic.twitter.com/Gz23HBCIKd — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) April 24, 2020

More top OHL commitments

First overall pick Ty Nelson was among the first from the 2020 OHL Priority Selection class to officially announce his commitment to the league and shared his excitement to join the North Bay Battalion on social media. His Toronto Jr. Canadiens teammate, Pano Fimis, chosen second overall by the Niagara IceDogs, has also signed, along with Detroit Honeybaked star Max Namestnikov who was chosen third overall by the Sarnia Sting.

Yup! It’s Official!!!! So Excited to get started with the Boys and this Great Organization! North Bay can’t wait to Join the City and Family! #BattleTogether #LetsGoooooo pic.twitter.com/QLRHNSkCq9 — Ty Nelson (@KidNelly89) April 16, 2020

I am honoured and proud to announce that I have officially signed with the Niagara Ice Dogs. Looking forward to meeting my teammates and playing at the Meridian Centre. I am super exited to get things started with the Ice Dogs Organization. @Topshelf_TSSM @OHLIceDogs pic.twitter.com/IV4hGU4V7i — Pano Fimis (@Pano_Fimis) April 21, 2020

It all starts here.🐝 Looking sharp in the black and yellow Max! pic.twitter.com/Bffa1tMXjV — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) April 24, 2020

Digital Development Camp

Late April and early May most often provide annual opportunities for OHL prospects to convene in their new communities for spring Development Camp. This season might be different, but that didn’t stop the Ottawa 67’s from hosting their orientation session online with a motivating welcome message from general manager James Boyd shared on the team’s social media platforms.

Every season starts with a development camp for newly drafted players. For the first time ever, orientation was held online. Welcomed by the entire organization, GM James Boyd told the players exactly what the #NoQuit mentality is. #67s | 🗞️: https://t.co/xcbPSsH8DO pic.twitter.com/uYdZjEa523 — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) April 22, 2020

Happy Birthday from the Phoenix

Another uplifting moment, this time courtesy of the Sherbrooke Phoenix, who surprised a young fan named Samuel with a collection of video messages on his birthday. Unable to celebrate his 10th birthday in person with friends, Samuel is overjoyed to hear from many of his hockey heroes in this video shared on the team’s social media feed.

Samuel, un grand fan du Phœnix, fêtait ses 10 ans cette semaine. À défaut de pouvoir fêter avec ses amis, quelques joueurs lui ont envoyé un petit mot. Bonne fête Samuel 🎈 (Assurément la vidéo la plus cute que vous verrez aujourd’hui 😍) pic.twitter.com/gOKVukMmsN — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) April 24, 2020

Ali’s Army still fighting

Even without playoff hockey the Oshawa Generals are coming together as a team to honour their friend Alex, a young fan fighting leukemia. Ali’s Army is the inspirational tag the team would have worn on shirts throughout post-season competition but is something the players have continued to embrace from home.

Alex, who is fighting Leukemia, left a lasting impact on our players after his visit with us. For playoffs, the players asked if they could wear Ali's Army shirts to show their support of his battle. Even without playoffs, each player has a received a shirt to honour his fight. pic.twitter.com/8SLabNWc2O — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) April 23, 2020

Checking in during COVID-19

Surfing team social media sites over the last week we find an empty Centre Marcel-Dionne in Drummondville, except for the Voltigeurs mascot Tirobut, who has been the star of several team videos keeping active with a sense of humor. We also find Flint Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin with a nice message for fans and saluting the work of our healthcare professionals on the frontlines, and Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Matthew Robertson putting in the work to stay in peak physical condition.

.@Cavallin37 checking in from Ottawa📍 Thank you health care professionals for being heroes!#PuckCOVID pic.twitter.com/pi6a9UpOLS — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) April 23, 2020

Chatting with Cheese

Robertson isn’t the only social media savvy member of the Oil Kings as the team’s Athletic Therapist Brian Cheeseman recently took to Instagram for his first installment of what we can only hope becomes regular scheduled programming called ‘Chatting with Cheese’ that will feature conversations with some of the league’s best support staff.

This pandemic induced bordom has given me an idea. Why not do a feature on an Athletic Therapist or Equipment Manager from the @chlhockey league. Tune into instagram live tomorrow April 22 at 6pm MST for the first… https://t.co/o0Yh1fm1a2 — Brian Cheeseman (@b_cheeseman) April 21, 2020

Remparts mourn the loss of Légaré

The Quebec Remparts recently shared some sad news with the passing of Jean-Pierre Légaré. A career doctor for almost 40 years, Légaré was also heavily involved in the development of junior hockey in Quebec and was the club’s founding vice-president in 1969.

La grande famille des Remparts est en deuil suite au décès de M. Jean-Pierre Légaré, autrefois vice-président-fondateur lors de la naissance de l’équipe en 1969.https://t.co/anJNKJcvP8 pic.twitter.com/xHLYXd73wm — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) April 21, 2020

Keep your students sharp at home

The CHL is proud to support our NHL friends who are offering free digital learning tools for parents and teachers. The program, called Future Goals, includes two online resources: Hockey Scholar – an interactive hockey-themed STEM curriculum for middle-school and elementary-school-aged students and Healthier Me – a program that provides elementary-school-aged students the tools they need to make healthy decisions. For more information visit nhl.com/futuregoals.

Keep your students sharp at home 🏠 The #CHL is proud to support our #NHL friends who are offering FREE digital learning tools! Join @FutureGoalsSTEM today and get your #HockeyScholar started with a #HockeyatHome STEM program. Details at https://t.co/HN2iSwOMBp 💻 pic.twitter.com/DEQ3w5htNY — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) April 22, 2020

Hockey🏒 is preparing students for the fastest growing careers through the @NHL & @NHLPA course, Future Goals, the✨largest✨online program teaching science, tech, engineering & math. Keep students sharp at home💻! Get FREE online access at https://t.co/nIexWijUEA #HockeyatHome pic.twitter.com/OUs6KQ5V7I — Future Goals (@FutureGoalsSTEM) April 15, 2020

CHL themed activity pages

Several CHL teams have also taken this opportunity to provide hockey themed activity pages for families at home including the Medicine Hat Tigers, Rimouski Oceanic, and the Kitchener Rangers who also shared a lovely letter from young fan Isaiah who is missing his favourite team.

✍️ Dear Isaiah, We miss you and all of #RTown too – just as much as playing games and scoring goals! We'll see each other again soon. 💙❤️ P.S. In the meantime, have some fun with our activity pages: https://t.co/BrTWackANY#RTown | #Kitchener | #OHL pic.twitter.com/FvWkY7JNCI — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) April 24, 2020

Looking for fun stay at home activities? Check out the Stay At Home Activities page on our website for colouring pages, word searches, and more! ➡️ https://t.co/eZExHWE7bh#medhat #50yearsofTigers pic.twitter.com/IcJAjwapMs — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) April 23, 2020

DESSINEZ VOTRE OCÉANIC 🖍 || Nous vous proposons 4 dessins à colorier. Imprimez-les et demandez à vos petits artistes de réaliser leurs œuvres. N'hésitez pas à nous faire parvenir les résultats. Y a-t-il un🌈à faire avec la montagne de rondelles?#DessinezVotreOceanic pic.twitter.com/r4EjIY8cTF — X – L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) April 25, 2020

#WearRedFriday

Halifax Mooseheads head coach J.J Daigneault and his family were among the many who honoured the 22 victims who died in last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia by taking part in #WearRedFriday. The day of mourning was organized by The National Police Federation and RCMP who sadly lost Constable Heidi Stevenson in the massacre.

CIBC helps Nova Scotia communities

CIBC, the Official Bank partner of the CHL, shared some good news with their support of the victims, families, and Nova Scotia communities affected by the horrible tragedy making a donation of $100,000 to the RCMP Foundation and IWK Health Centre.

United in support of the victims, families and communities affected by the tragedy in Nova Scotia, we are donating $100,000 to support @RCMPFoundation and @IWKHealthCentre. #NovaScotiaStrong https://t.co/AtUimGCBmn pic.twitter.com/VTarHYaDjk — CIBC (@cibc) April 22, 2020

Canada Life donates Memorial Cup prize

Another donation was made last week by a proud CHL partner as Canada Life announced a $5,000 contribution to Canadian Blood Services. The amount represents the value of the all-expenses-paid trip to the Memorial Cup that a Canada Life contest was to award this spring prior to the cancellation of the championship.

During the @CHLHockey season we ran a contest to award an all-expenses-paid trip to the Memorial Cup. Unfortunately, the contest was cancelled due to #COVID19, so we’re donating the prize value of $5,000 to our partner of over 50 years, @CanadasLifeline!https://t.co/52NRFRazie pic.twitter.com/WteXCG6HXf — Canada Life (@canadalifeco) April 21, 2020

RV homes for healthcare workers

Proud CHL partner Go RVing Canada has been encouraging dealers from coast-to-coast to help out those in need. In particular by providing RV’s to frontline healthcare workers as shared in this City News story below.

Go RVing Canada also wants to help Canadians enjoy the open road and camping when it’s safe to do so. There’s still time to vote on your favourite Wildhood Story for a chance to win a dream RV adventure. Visit chlwildstories.ca for more and #BringBackWildhood!

RV there yet? We know you’ll be ready to hit the road and camp when the time is right. And the #CHL and our @GoRVingCanada friends can help! Visit https://t.co/iIn6Pn90ik and vote for a chance to win a @Dylan_Cozens inspired Western Canada adventure and #BringBackWildhood 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/E3ZSsbV0Xg — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) April 26, 2020

Pair from overage class sign AHL contracts

Two more graduating members of the CHL’s overage class will turn pro next season and play in the American Hockey League. Defenceman Max Martin of the Kamloops Blazers has signed with the Texas Stars and forward DJ Busdeker of the Saginaw Spirit has signed with the Rockford IceHogs.

New Player Alert!🖊️

Defenseman Max Martin has signed with the #txstars. Martin was a 2019 WHL Champion and played in the Memorial Cup Tournament.

Read: https://t.co/VJsghOWWDZ pic.twitter.com/L9mROUNJa4 — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) April 23, 2020

.@TwoMenAndATruck On the Move: We have signed FW/D @dbuzzy14 to a two-year AHL deal. Welcome to the the Hogs D.J.! Story: https://t.co/IVhoPYxbgy pic.twitter.com/y4IvFiDNJC — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) April 23, 2020

More U SPORTS commitments

A number of other overage graduates will be taking their on ice talents to U SPORTS programs across the country while pursuing an education through the league’s scholarship programs. This past week the UNB Reds made the biggest splash announcing four new recruits including Nicolas Guay (Rimouski Oceanic), Jason Willms (London Knights), Austen Keating (Ottawa 67’s), and Macauley Carson (Sudbury Wolves). The University of Saskatchewan Huskies also announced a trio of commitments including Ty Prefontaine (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Jaxan Kaluski (Swift Current Broncos), and Parker Gavlas (Medicine Hat Tigers). Additional commitments include Yan Aucoin (Acadie-Bathurst Titan) who will play for the Concordia Stingers, Liam Ham (Mississauga Steelheads) who will be a member of the Guelph Gryphons, and Thomas Stevenson (Windsor Spitfires) who will suit up for the Queen’s Gaels.

Another captain joins the squad! Ty Prefontaine will wear the Green and White next season.#HuskiePride pic.twitter.com/urvhlSUgWc — USask Huskie Men's Hockey (@HuskiesMHKY) April 24, 2020

A captain with @SCBroncos last season, welcome to the team Jaxan Kaluski#HuskiePride pic.twitter.com/HmOphut1Cw — USask Huskie Men's Hockey (@HuskiesMHKY) April 23, 2020

Welcome to the team a local product returning home, Parker Gavlas! pic.twitter.com/NCximnFPRm — USask Huskie Men's Hockey (@HuskiesMHKY) April 22, 2020

Head coach Marc-André Elément is pleased to announce Yan Aucoin, the Defensive Player of the Year for the @ABTitan of the @LHJMQ, has committed to the Concordia men's hockey program.#CUstingers #CUhockey #CUrecruit

📷Acadie-Bathurst Titan pic.twitter.com/pqPXaPawsq — Concordia Stingers (@The_Stingers) April 24, 2020

RECRUIT ANNOUNCEMENT: We are excited to welcome former Captain of the @OHLSteelheads Defenceman Liam Ham to our Gryphon Hockey Family! #Culturebeatsstrategy pic.twitter.com/dDWJqX9PKr — Guelph Gryphons Men's Hockey (@gryphonsmhky) April 23, 2020

M🏒 @T_Stevenson_99 is #GAELSCOMMITTED⠀

—⠀

A 6'3 defenceman, Stevenson comes to Queen's after three seasons with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

— ⠀

“Queen's feels like the right fit. The location, size of the school, academics and a great hockey program." pic.twitter.com/3jILV7B9t2 — Queen's Gaels (@queensgaels) April 21, 2020

#CHLShowdown Playoffs

Rookie goaltender Connor Martin of the Victoria Royals was the winner in the fifth of eight Quarter-Final matchups in the #CHLShowdown Playoffs that features 24 weekly vote winners from the 2019-20 regular season vying for the crown of the year’s top play as chosen by the fans. New matchups will launch every Tuesday afternoon at chlshowdown.ca.