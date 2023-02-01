CHL on TSN preview: Pats @ Hitmen, Feb. 1

The matchup

The Connor Bedard led Regina Pats (22-21-3) visit the Calgary Hitmen (23-17-6) in tonight’s CHL on TSN broadcast.

After the Hitmen missed the postseason a year, they’ve rebounded in 2022-23 to sit sixth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with 20 games to play.

While they average just 3.39 goals per game, and have yet to have a player reach 50 points, defensively they’ve been very good this year. Their 141 goals against are the eighth fewest in the WHL while they possess the league’s best penalty kill at 85.6 per cent.

Ten of Calgary’s wins this season have come on home ice but they have collected points in 14 of their 22 home games. Strangely, the Hitmen have more wins (13) when they concede the game’s first goal than they do when they score first (10).

As for Regina, everything runs through Bedard. The consensus no.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is the best player in the CHL this season as he leads the league in goals and points.

Despite Bedard’s talent, the Pats are hanging onto a playoff spot as they sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, one game above .500.

Regina’s 169 goals are the fifth most in the WHL but keeping the puck out of the net has been a problem as their 184 goals against are the second most in the league.

Tonight is the fourth and final meeting this year between the two teams where the home team won has won every contest thus far. Calgary won the series opener 7-3 Oct. 2 before the Pats won 5-2 and 6-2 respectively in December and January. Bedard has four goals and seven points versus Calgary this season.

Who to watch

All eyes will be on Bedard tonight, in-arena and on TV.

Tonight’s game is a reportedly sold out with more than 19,000 fans expected to be in attendance, the vast majority of which will be there to see Bedard.

The 17-year-old, who set multiple Canadian records at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, has 43 goals and 88 points this year to lead the CHL. His 45 assists lead the WHL while his 231 shots are far and away the most.

After a four-goal, six-point return to the @WHLPats lineup after the #WorldJuniors, Connor Bedard's encore tonight was three goals and five points 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6TfsvxEm0H — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 14, 2023

Thirty-three of his points have come on the power play while his eight game-winning goals are tied for the league lead. Bedard has also won 51.9 per cent of his faceoffs this year and takes a 34-game point streak into tonight’s contest.

Earlier today, he was named to the CHL’s Team of the Month for the third time this season. Simply put, there’s arguably no player more exciting to watch than CB98 in hockey right now.

Stats leaders

Calgary captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz, who had a five-goal game earlier this season, is a point shy of 50 as he leads the team in scoring this year.

Fiddler-Schultz’s 23 goals also top the Hitmen while 2023 NHL Draft prospect Oliver Tulk sits second in goals (19) and points (41).

A FIVE ⭐️ performance from @WHLHitmen captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/srXxpSTnfn — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 24, 2022

Fellow prospect Grayden Siepmann’s 27 assists from the blue line leads the Hitmen while he sits 13th in WHL scoring among d-men.

Ethan Buenaventura and Brayden Peters have split time in goal this season with the former having a 12-11 edge in wins.

Behind Bedard, Alexander Suzdalev’s (WSH) 25 goals and 60 points sit second on the Pats and lead all WHL first-year players in that category.

After a 69-point campaign last season, Tanner Howe 57 points this year and will be one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Star d-man Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) is tied third in WHL scoring among defencemen with 48 points while his 45 assists trail only Bedard for the WHL lead.

Between the pipes, Drew Sim is 18-12-2 with a 3.30 GAA and .895 save percentage.

Where to watch

Wednesday’s game can be seen live on TSN 1 and 3, RDS, TSN+ and NHL Network (US only) at 7pm MT.