CHL to supply plethora of 2027 NHL Draft talent

The ink is barely dry on the 2026 NHL Draft but that doesn’t mean we can’t already turn our focus to 2027.

Next year’s class again begs to be heavily influenced by CHL developed talent, most notably led by the Everett Silvertips’ Landon DuPont and Saint John Sea Dogs’ Alexis Joseph.

Furthermore, a number of these players will be looking to be named to Team CHL’s roster for the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge that will take place in Chicoutimi and Quebec City Dec. 1-2.

With that being said, here’s a look at some talent that will hover near the top of almost every draft board from now until June 2027.

Landon DuPont – Everett Silvertips / WHL

In the two seasons since being granted exceptional status, there’s very little DuPont hasn’t achieved. In 127 games, he tallied 133 points, the fifth most in franchise history. This past season, 73 points were fourth most among WHL d-men as he helped guide the Tips to their first WHL title as well as an appearance in the Memorial Cup final. He was named to the tournament’s All-Star team as well as the CHL’s Third All-Star Team and the WHL’s West First All-Star Team.

“When you see what Landon DuPont has done in his first two years in the WHL, he would have to be considered for the No. 1 spot,” NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. “He’s been able to process the game at an elite level from a very young age. Very few prospects can do this, playing against bigger, stronger and older opponents. He combines this with elite skating ability and excellent edges. He can make a play from anywhere on the ice.

Internationally, the Calgary, AB., native won bronze at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“As of today, DuPont would be my top guy for 2027 in the West,” said Central Scouting’s senior western scout John Williams. “What’s been so impressive with Landon is how his game has evolved since last year. When he came into the league, he was surrounded by a very deep and mature defense corps, so he was free to play a more offensive style of game. This year, he’s the No. 1 guy playing against top lines, 5-on-5, top penalty kill and power play.”

Alexis Joseph – Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL

The first overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, Joseph delivered as a rookie where he tallied 60 points in 54 games. His 24 goals were the eighth most among Q rookies while he finished sixth in scoring.

“He’s that big centerman that can do it all and is a really good skater,” NHL Central Scouting’s senior eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. “He attacks the net with strength for a 16-year-old. To play that power game is not an easy thing and he’s done it. He was arguably the best player at the Under-17 World Challenge.

“I do think he’s definitely a high-end prospect for next season.”

Internationally, Joseph dominated at the 2025 World U17 Hockey Challenge where he won gold with Canada Red and led the tournament with six goals and also tallied 13 points to be named to the All-Star team. The Lachenaie, QC., native also represented Canada at the 2026 U18 World Championships.

Dima Zhilkin – Saginaw Spirit / OHL

Across two seasons Zhilkin has shown his offensive brilliance in Saginaw after being the 19th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft. After a 43-point rookie campaign in 2024-25 – where he was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team – this past season he pushed his total to 36 goals and 75 points to finish third in Spirit scoring.

“Dimian is a beast and the captain for a reason,” said Nick Smith of NHL Central Scouting. “He plays the right way and is a really hard worker on and off the ice. I was chatting with Saginaw’s assistant general manager about him, and he was telling me how hard it is to even get him off the ice or to take a day off.

“He has game-breaking type skills with really good sense, but what sets him apart is that compete. He’s a dog on a bone and gets in the trenches.”

With Canada, Zhilkin has shined recently. At the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup he had three goals as Canada claimed bronze while at this year’s U18’s, he led Canada with five goals and seven points.

Jaxon Jacobson – Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL

Brandon’s Jacobson took a big leap in 2025-26 as he tallied a career high 25 goals and 85 points. The fifth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Draft, Jacobson had 44 points in his rookie season before he nearly doubled that total this past season as he was named to the WHL’s East Second All-Star Team.

On the international stage, the Brandon native won silver with Canada Red at the 2024 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Ryerson Edgar – Niagara IceDogs / OHL

The 10th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Draft, Edgar made his presence felt in Niagara as a rookie. The Holland Landing, ON., native had 23 goals and 49 points across 64 appearances to finish fourth in team scoring. His play earned him a spot on the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team while he too claimed gold at the 2025 World U17 Hockey Challenge with Canada Red.

Ilya Kolmakov – Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL

A native of Perm, Russia, Kolmakov impressed in his debut season with Sherbrooke. The 27th overall selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Kolmakov tallied 48 points for the Phoenix, 13 of which were goals. In the postseason, he played at a point-per-game across their seven game series defeat to Shawinigan.

Other notables:

Brock Cripps – Prince Albert Raiders / WHL

Patrick Deniger – Quebec Remparts / QMJHL

Brock England – Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL

Kohyn Eshkawkogan – Ottawa 67’s / OHL

Shaeffer Gordon Carroll – Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL

Levi Harper – Saginaw Spirit / OHL

Timothy Kazda – Guelph Storm / OHL

James Scantlebury – Quebec Remparts / QMJHL