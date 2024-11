CHL to NHL: OHL champion George debuts with Islanders

Former London Knights defenceman Isaiah George made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders Tuesday.

George played 15:41 and recorded one shot as the Islanders beat the Penguins 4-3 in shootout.

The 20-year-old spent three seasons in London where he played 189 games. Last season, George didn’t miss a game; he appeared in all 68 regular season contests and then all 18 postseason tilts as the Knights hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup. His 30 regular season points were a career best while he played all four games as London reached the final of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Ahead of his NHL debut, George suited up four times with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders and scored his first pro goal Nov. 1.

The Isles selected George 98th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft.