CHL to NHL: Milne gets first NHL game with Wild

Former Winnipeg ICE forward Michael Milne made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild Saturday.

Milne played 6:34 and tallied three hits in a 2-1 loss to Dallas.

The 22-year-old spent four seasons in the ICE organization from 2018-22 where he played 175 games and tallied 133 points (60 goals). In his final season in 2021-22, he had 38 goals and 81 points as the ICE reached the WHL Eastern Conference Championship Series.

The 89th overall pick by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft, Milne appeared in 107 AHL games with the Iowa Wild before his debut Saturday.