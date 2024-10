CHL to NHL: Luchanko becomes youngest Flyer in team history

Guelph Storm forward Jett Luchanko made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers Friday night.

Luchanko played 14:36 and tallied one shot as the Flyers won 3-2 in overtime against Vancouver. In the process, Luchanko made Flyers history as the youngest player to debut with the club.

The 18-year-old led the Storm in scoring with a career best 74 points in 2023-24. His 1,335 faceoffs were the second most in the OHL as were his 30 power play assists. He was also a gold medallist at the 2024 U18 World Championships with Canada.

Across two seasons with the Storm, Luchanko has amassed 88 points in 114 games.

Philadelphia selected Luchanko 13th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.