CHL to NHL: L’Heureux makes debut with Preds

Former Halifax Mooseheads’ Zachary L’Heureux made his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Oct. 22 2024.

The 27th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft saw 9:59 in ice time managing a shot on net in a 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins.

L’Heureux was originally selected third overall by the Moncton Wildcats racking up 20 goals, 53 points in 55 games as a rookie before being dealt to the Halifax Mooseheads. The Montreal, QC native suited up in 112 games for the Mooseheads over three seasons scoring 62 goals, 137 points and 145 PIMs. The forward added 11 goals and 26 points in Halifax’s run to the 2023 QMJHL finl.