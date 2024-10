CHL to NHL: Ivan reaches NHL with Avalanche

Former Cape Breton Eagles forward Ivan Ivan made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

Ivan saw 9:44 of ice time across 15 shifts in an 8-4 defeat to Vegas while he also tallied one hit.

Across three QMJHL seasons, Ivan played 191 games for the Eagles where he registered 177 points, the third most by a European player in franchise history.

The 36th overall pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft, Ivan signed with the Avs as a free agent in March.

Before his NHL debut, the 22-year-old played 67 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles last season.

Ivan also made history Wednesday as he became the first player in league history with the same first and last name.